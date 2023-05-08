SHS tennis finishes second on Mason quad





The Sturgis tennis team played to second place on the Mason Bulldog invite on Saturday. The Lady Trojans amassed 18 points on the day to finish behind host Masons in first place with 23 points. Allen Park was third with nine, Portage Northern took four points for fourth. Sturgis ended the day with a few flight winners. Emily Schuller won all three of her second singles matches. She defeated Mason’s Jennah Lattig 6-2, 7-5; Sayuka David of Portage Northern 6-0, 6-2 and Chelsea Hoskins of Allen Park with scores of 6-0 and 6-2. Gracie Perry took first place in the fourth singles flight. She won all three of her matches, beating Ava Hicks of Mason 6-2, 6-1; Avery Myers of Portage Northern 6-1, 6-0 and a standard win over Allen Park. In the third singles Tess Scheske finished second. She won a few games against Nora Jaynes of Allen Park 6-2, 6-2 and Abigail Vliestra of Portage Northern 7-5, 6-2. Her only loss came to Ava Hauser from Mason. Rylee Carver won a game against Allen Park’s Brooke Johnson by scores of 6-0, 6-0. She fell in games against Portage Northern’s Allison Wootton (6-0, 6-0) and Gabby Hanover 7-5, 6-2. In the first doubles match, the Sturgis team of Madison Golden and Johanna Rooyakkers won a three-set match against Anna Westrate and Jade Brezanu. They lost the first set 6-4, but came back to win the next two 6-3 and 10-3. The duo did fall in matches against Mason and Allen Park. Ava Stewart and Katherine Steele won two of their three matches in the second doubles match. They beat Lindsey Canning and Aubrey Buffa of Allen Park 6-3, 6-2 and won against Mistoo Singh and Jenna Vliestra of Portage Northern 6-0, 6-0. They dropped a match on Mason. Rosa Soto and Bella Currier won a few games that day. They beat Megan Baksa and Julia Schroeder of Allen Park by default 6-3, 6-2 and Ava Storteboom and Mya Panse of Portage Northern. The third doubles team for SHS did drop a game to receive Mason. Lauren Whitehead and Chloe Clark also won a few matches. They defeated Allen Park’s Jayla Jewell and Natalie Raidl 6-2, 7-5 and the Portage Northern team of Jennifer Garreton and Daniela Varillas 6-2, 6-1. They also lost a match to host Mason.

