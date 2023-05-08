2023 ECHL Hockey Playoffs: Everblades-Jacksonville Icemen, Game 2





Turning point: Joe Pendenza scored the game-winning rebound goal at 4:53 of the third period to lead the Florida Everblades to a 4-3 win on Sunday and leave the Jacksonville Icemen in a deep hole after Game 2 of the ECHL South Division Final in the VyStar Veterans Memorial Arena. Series status: The Icemen are down 2-0 and need to win two of their next three on the road to send the best-of-7 series back to Jacksonville. Three stars: 1. Pendenza, Florida (one goal, one assist). 2. Sean Josling, Florida (one goal, one assist). 3. Jacob Friend, Jacksonville (two assists). Dominance falls short: The Icemen commanded offensive momentum for most of the first two periods, tying the game three times on goals from Matheson Iacopelli in the first period, Ben Hawerchuk in the second, and Jacob Panetta in the third. Jacksonville outsprinted the Everblades 43-28, and at one point had led 41-17 in that category, but missed on several direct opportunities and was met with 40 saves by Florida’s Cam Johnson. Slow start derails Jacksonville Icemen in Game 1 playoff loss to Florida Everblades Jacksonville hockey’s longest night: Brendan Harris nets Icemen double OT playoff winner against Greenville Gene Frenette: Icemen goaltender Charles Williams looks beyond color and earns respect as an unsung hero Penalty: Jacksonville’s Travis Howe was awarded a penalty after just 11 seconds, which the Everblades immediately penalized with Josling’s goal on assists from Pendenza and Ben Masella for a 23-second lead. Bad luck in the late period: After Josling’s opener, the Everblades scored their three remaining goals not far from the buzzers of the period. Oliver Chau scored at 19:34 of the first period, after a pass from Iacopelli was fired off Friend’s skate for a defensive turnover at the net, and Logan Lambdin tapped in an outside shot from Cole Moberg at 18:57 of the second. Around the rink: Parker Gahagen made 24 saves at the Jacksonville net in his first postseason appearance for the Icemen, after returning from the American Hockey League. The Icemen have now lost their last eight postseason games against the Everblades, including both games of the current series, a four-game sweep last year, and the last two games of their first round in 2019. They said it: “The effort is there, but we keep shooting ourselves in the foot. At this time of year, details matter, and we’re conceding goals late in periods, blowing orders, cheating for fouls. This time of the years, you need to protect your netfront and be a little smarter in our own side. There’s a reason [the Everblades] won a championship last year because their data is good.” — Icemen coach Nick Luukko. Next: The Icemen travel to Hertz Arena in Estero for the next three games, starting with Game 3 at 7:30 PM Wednesday. Clayton Freeman/Florida Times-Union

