Pasig athletes commended for first runner-up in Palarong Panreyyon 2023





Pasig City’s sports delegation was commended by the local government on Monday, May 8, for winning the second overall championship title in the Palarong Panrehiyon or the 2023 Regional Athletic Meet held last April 24 to 28. According to the city’s Public Information Office (PIO), the Pasig team ranked first in the overall results for both the primary and secondary levels of the games. They took home 78 medals (26 gold, 22 silver, 30 bronze) for the basic level, 96 (41 gold, 21 silver, 34 bronze) for the secondary level, plus 14 for the Paragames category. (VM Dodot Jaworski FB page / MANILA BULLETIN)

They earned the most medals for gymnastics with 19 gold, 16 silver and 15 bronze; arnis with 16 gold, four silver and seven bronze; swimming with five gold, four silver and seven bronze; archery with seven gold, four silver; and taekwondo with one gold, three silver, and seven bronze. The athletes proudly earned awards for the city in other sports such as track & field (four golds, one silver, four bronzes), badminton (two silvers, eight bronzes), baseball (one silver), boxing (one bronze), dance sport (five bronze), futsal (one gold), pencak silat (two bronze), sepak takraw (three gold), softball (two silver), table tennis (one gold, two silver, three bronze), volleyball ( one bronze) and wrestling (five gold, two bronze). Two athletes in secondary level arnis and archery were featured as part of the Most Medalled Athletes of the Games. Twenty-two others also won special awards for their exemplary performance in their respective sports. The Pasig futsal and sepak takraw teams will represent the National Capital Region (NCR) at the Pre-National Competition in Laguna in June. Many of the other athletes will also compete again in the Palarong Pambansa or National Games. Pasig mayor Vico Sotto said the city’s team was just one gold medal away from becoming the overall champion for the elementary level of the regional games, but they are nevertheless happy with the results and the young athletes’ achievements . He mentioned that there is still a lot of room for improvement in the sports program they want to fulfill in order to further utilize the skills and talents of the youth. What we’re looking for here isn’t a medal. What we are looking for here is that our athletes have a good experience, develop their character, discipline, excellence, teamwork (we don’t strive for medals, but our athletes have good life experiences and learn from them, develop their character, discipline, excellence and teamwork, said Sotto. The regional games gathered student-athletes representing schools from all cities and towns in the National Capital Region (NCR) to compete with each other in a variety of games and activities. Among the schools that entered their athletes for the regional games were Rizal High School, Pinagbuhatan Elementary School (ES), Rosario SC, Pineda PS, Bagong Ilog PS, Dr. Sixto Antonio ES, Santolan ES, Pasig ES, Sagad ES, Caniogan ES, Sto. Nio ES, Pasig Catholic College, St. Louis, Missouri. Gabriel International School Maybunga Annex, Sta. Martha, St. Mary’s Paul College, and many others. The Palarong Panrehiyon was officially opened on April 22 at the Marikina Sports Center in Marikina City. The games officially concluded on Wednesday, May 3, in a ceremony at San Francisco High School in Quezon City. The games were held in preparation for the Palarong Pambansa (National Games) which will begin in July to August. It is also organized by Marikina city government. RELATED STORY:Pasig City wins big win in Batang Pinoy sports competition

