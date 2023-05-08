Baby Cricket Cranes Set for India Tour

As preparations for the upcoming ICC U19 World Cup Regional Qualifiers get under way, the Uganda Cricket Association is sending the national U19 boys cricket team, the Baby Cricket Cranes, to India for a fortnight tour.

The team led by former U19 player Emmanuel Isaneez departs on Friday 12 May for this tour where the boys will play five 50 Overs and two T20 matches.

As they prepare for the trip, Isaneez says it will help his charges “gain as much experience as possible” as they try to defeat their opponents in Tanzania.

“We want to gain as much experience as possible so that the boys understand the game in a broader perspective,” said Isaneez.

“This allows them to perform positively during the main event in Tanzania.

“India is a test country, we’re trying to take advantage of that and figure things out to improve our game.”

The actual tournament will be held between July 23 and 29 in Tanzania, where five teams including Kenya, Namibia, Sierra Leone, Nigeria and the hosts Uganda await.

Uganda will attempt to participate in the World Cup for the fourth time. 2004, 2006 and recently 2022 are the editions in which the team participated.

Seven of the players who played in last year’s edition have been retained. They include Fahad Mutagana, Ronald Omara, Christopher Kidega, Joseph Baguma, Pius Oloka, Yunus Sowobi and Brian Asaba.

