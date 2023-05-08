An interest in Keon Coleman, O-line number 2 for 2023, and more





In our latest Michigan Wolverines news roundup, Michigan Football reached out to Keon Coleman, Michigan State, and many more. Last weekend, Michigan State Football lost two of its key players heading into the 2023 season and one of them, wide receiver Keon Coleman, has been contacted by the Michigan Wolverines. Of course, Michigan football was one of more than 50 college football programs that made it to Coleman, as he shocked Spartan fans and decided to transfer. Payton Thorne also left Michigan State through the portal and ended up at Auburn. But Coleman seems an even bigger loss. Michigan football also offered a cornerback this week, so the Michigan Wolverines are clearly not worried about the purse numbers. Former Michigan State WR Keon Coleman tells me he’s heard of these 59 schools since entering the Transfer Portal 🤯 The 6’4 215 WR has 2 more years of suitability. One of the best available players in the Portal Rankings Where should he go?… pic.twitter.com/ZKWD4Qat9v — Hayes Fawcett (@Hayesfawcett3) May 7, 2023 I don’t know how realistic it would be for the Michigan Wolverines to get Coleman. He’ll definitely want a solid NIL package and he might already have a destination in mind. Coleman arranges some visits and Michigan football is not getting one right now. Still, it’s good to see the Wolverines looking at all possible ways to better enter the 2023 season as they try to capture another national title. Michigan football offensive line projected as No. 2 in 2023 On3.com ranks position groups in college football, and when it comes to offensive line, Michigan Football has the No. 2 ranking heading into the 2023 season. Georgia got the No. 1 spot, which is probably fair. However, Michigan football has won the Joe Moore Award for best offensive line in college football two years in a row. The Michigan Wolverines should be deployed again in 2023. They did lose two starters in Olu Oluwatimi and Ryan Hayes, but LaDarius Henderson of Arizona State and Drake Nugent of Stanford, perennial Pac-12 starters, should take those roles. And if not, it’s because some newcomers in the offensive line, like Raheem Anderson or Trente Jones, beat them. Michigan football has double-digit players who can start in the Big Ten. The group is as deep as it gets and regardless of rankings, the O line should be elite again next season. More Michigan Wolverines news In women’s tennis, the Michigan Wolverines advanced to the Super Regional or Round of 16 after beating Notre Dame in the second round of Saturday’s NCAA tournament. The fifth-seeded Wolverines won the game 4-1. Next weekend they play against Virginia.

It was a historic weekend for men’s lacrosse as the Michigan Wolverines won their first Big Ten championship in the sport after a 14-5 victory over Maryland on Saturday. The 15th-ranked Wolverines enter the NCAA Tournament for the first time. Michael Boehm was named MVP of the tournament, scoring five goals in the chipper.

Unfortunately, it was a rough weekend on the diamond for the Michigan Wolverines. They lost 4-0 and 4-2 to Minnesota in baseball on Friday and Saturday to clinch a series loss. Softball also lost its first two games against Minnesota, 3-0 and 13-10.

The baseball team must finish in the top 8 to make it to the Big Ten tournament and is currently only percentage points ahead of Illinois for the last spot. Michigan is 9-8 while the Illini are 10-10, so there’s work to be done even to defend the 2022 Big Ten tournament title.

