Northwestern falls in NCAA tournament despite impressive games against UCLA, Kentucky Northwestern men’s tennis falls after second round in NCAA tournament





Daily file photo by Ziye Wang Graduate student Simen Bratholm rocks. Bratholm picked up a singles point for NU against UCLA in their first-round pick on Friday.

Last weekend, No. 28 Northwestern fell just short of a super-regional berth—a disappointment that has consistently plagued the program’s postseason hopes in recent years. The Wildcats (21-10, 7-2 Big Ten) battled through the first and second rounds of the NCAA Men’s Tennis Championship on Friday and Saturday, hoping to wrap up their impressive season-long campaign with a deep postseason run. The team faced UCLA in the first round (12-11, 3-5 PAC-12). Right out of the gate, NU took the double with 6-2 wins in the top two lanes, putting them on top in singles. The Bruins bounced back and picked up some early singles momentum. UCLA’s Giacomo Revelli and Gianluca Ballotta defeated graduate student Ivan Yatsuk and junior Presley Thieneman to pull away with an early 2-1 lead. From there, the Cats took back their courts. Graduate students Simen Bratholm and Steven Forman each scored a point for NU, with the deciding point coming from junior Gleb Blekher. The consistent clincher’s teammates stormed Blekher after he propelled them to the second round of the NCAA Tournament. The Cats’ second-round game against No. 4 Kentucky (26-4, 9-3 SEC) on Saturday turned from a nail-biter to a heartbreaker. Coincidentally, it was almost a repeat of NU’s second-round matchup in last year’s NCAA Tournament, where Kentucky knocked out the Cats 4-2. This year Kentucky started strong and took the double without much fanfare after taking wins on lanes 2 and 3. NU needed all four points of the singles matches and the start of each game was an impressive demonstration of the team’s strength. The Cats won every first set – quite an achievement against a Kentucky roster full of nationally ranked singles players. The Cats quickly began turning those first sets into points. Yatsuk and Thieneman took the first two points for NU in straight sets, followed closely by a point from Blekher, who rallied in his third set after being released in his second. The prospects for NOW were good. Suddenly the Cats were up 3-1 and after picking up those three back-to-back points, the momentum seemed to swing towards NOW. But as the battle for the final point began, Kentucky began to move forward. Kentucky took a point over Bratholm on lane 3 before taking a tight point over Forman on the top lane – and suddenly the game was tied at 3-3. It all came down to the last few games of graduate student Trice Pickens’ game on Court 4. Pickens was engaged in a close battle in his third set against Kentucky’s Taha Baadi, but with a few final points he was overwhelmed and dropped his final set 4-6. NU’s loss ended its tournament run in the second round, but it capped off an impressive display against one of the top teams in the country. The Cats’ 2022-2023 season – a season marked by significant wins and high rankings that indicate a promising future for the program – has come to a close. With this year’s roster packed with graduate students, next year will be an interesting year for the Cats as they look to improve upon this season’s success while introducing new faces. E-mail: [email protected]

Twitter: @alycebrownn Related Stories:

– NU men’s tennis drops semi-final Big Ten Tournament

— Northwestern men’s tennis splits matches in Michigan

— Men’s Tennis: Wildcats conquer Nebraska, Wisconsin and Illinois State, extend lightning streak Northwestern men’s tennis beats Nebraska, Wisconsin, Illinois State

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://dailynorthwestern.com/2023/05/07/sports/menstennis/mens-tennis-northwestern-falls-in-ncaa-tournament-despite-impressive-matches-against-ucla-kentucky/ The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos