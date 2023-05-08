RV Softball Wins 10th Consecutive 10-0 Victory Over Memphis

Next game: vs American Athletic Conference Championship 5/11/2023 | Be able to. 11 (Thu) in return for US Athletics Conference Championship History

MEMPHIS, Tenn. In the team’s regular season finale, the Knights saved the best for last.

Behind UCF’s fifth three-plus homer game of the season and flawless work by the tandem of Sarah Willis And Angelina DeVoe completed the 2023 regular season slate with a 10-0 run-rule victory over the host Memphis Tigers to complete the three-game sweep.

The Knights’ win on Sunday marked the team’s 10th consecutive win, dating their 13-1 victory over the Tulsa Golden Hurricane on April 16, clinching UCF’s fourth series sweep in their six conference series in 2023. The Knights also earned their 17th win in their final 18 games, as well as their 18th in their final 21 games to close out the regular season since conference play began on March 24.

“I think it’s really good for us,” said the freshman utility infielder Aubrey Evans . “You need as much momentum going into the conference tournament as possible, and with 10 wins under our belts, we really trust each other. We have a lot of confidence in each other and I think it’s really going to help us in the tournament. I’m excited to see where that takes us.”

With its strong streak to complete the regular season, UCF also took the No. 2 spot in the American Athletic Conference Tournament hosted by the South Florida Bulls May 11-13 and will once again face Memphis in the first round of the tournament on Thursday afternoon.

UCF finished the regular season with an overall record of 36-19 and a score of 15-3 in the American Athletic Conference, marking the third consecutive season the Knights had at least 35 overall wins and 15 wins in conference play.

After taking a pair of narrow victories over the host Tigers Friday night and Saturday afternoon, in which UCF beat Memphis by a combined nine to five, the Knights left little doubt in their 10-run Sunday Series final.

Evans started UCF’s offense early with a two-run home run in the top of the first inning, the second home run of her fledgling collegiate career and the first since the Knights’ March 19 game against then-No. 2 Oklahoma State Cowgirls in Stillwater, Oklahoma.

“I was excited, it was a change that left them in the middle, and we worked on staying on the offspeed and getting our front out, and I thought I did a good job with that,” said Evans. “I honestly didn’t think it was going to pass, I thought it was just a routine popfly, but it just kept sailing. When I saw it was over I was super happy.”

Evans later skipped another with a sacrifice fly to right, and her 1-for-3, three RBI day solidified her case to be recognized by The American after the season ended. In 18 conference games, Evans hit .354/.460/.521 (17-for-48) with six extra-base hits (five doubles and one home run), 14 RBI, and 25 total bases.

She also remains a double shy of tying the UCF single-season record of 16, and twice to break the record most recently tied by Cassady Brewer in 2019.

The freshman’s standout day at the plate marked only the beginning of the Knights’ offensive blaze. Sarah Willis who had made most of the circle’s headlines all season, also reminded fans of her potential at the plate with the Knights’ second two-run home run in as many innings.

The two-way player went into action on Sunday without hitting multiple at bats in a game since the Knights’ March 24 battle against the Shockers, a span of 16 straight games and only two at bats in her last six games.

UCF scored three more runs on sacrifice flies by Evans and Jada Cody as well as an RBI single by Micaela Macario for Savannah Adams landed the blow that ended things early, a three-run home run in the top of the fifth inning that pushed the Knights’ lead to 10-0.

With one swing, Adams set a single-game season high in RBI and tied her career-high set during UCF’s 15-10 victory over then-No. 11 Texas February 19, 2022 at the Clearwater Invitational.

Willis continued her dominant style of play at the other end as well, turning four scoreless frames for the head coach Cindy Ball Malone changed in Angelina DeVoe to deal with the fifth.

“Playing Memphis again as our starting game, and just letting them know what we’re going to do when we come back and not messing around with this next time to get us ready to try and win the tournament,” said Willis.

NEXT ONE

With the 2023 regular season completed, the Knights will make the trip to Tampa, Florida for the 2023 American Athletic Conference Tournament representing the No. 2 seed. The Knights will first play another game with No. 7 Memphis on Thursday at 2:00 PM, and would play the winner of No. 3 South Florida and No. 6 Memphis on Friday at 2:30 PM with another win against the Tigers.