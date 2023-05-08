Big 12 football quarterback rankings after 2023 spring training

The salad days of Big 12 quarterbacking seem a long way off. The 2008 crowd of Sam Bradford, Colt McCoy, Josh Freeman, Chase Daniel and Zac Robinson. The 2016 group of Patrick Mahomes, Baker Mayfield and Mason Rudolph.

These days, the all-Big 12 quarterback might come from the back of the field (like Max Duggan in 2022), and the league’s top quarterback might come from the least likely place (Kansas).

In addition, four new schools will be joining the conference in 2023, featuring a variety of quarterbacks we haven’t seen up close yet. And with the portal in full swing, transfers are a constant.

So it’s anyone’s guess how the Big 12 teams will score this season in quarterback insight. But going into the season and coming out of spring training, I see the conference like this, ranked 1-14 in QB situation.

1.Kansas

The Jayhawks not only have the best returning QB in senior Jalon Daniels, but also the best backup in Jason Bean, who played well when Daniels got injured late in the season.

In nine games, Daniels completed 66.1% of his passes, for 2,014 yards, 18 touchdowns, and four interceptions. And OSU fans will remember Bean’s 18 of 23 passes, 203 yards, two touchdowns, and no interceptions, with a 73-yard touchdown run.

2.Oklahoma

Dillon Gabriel disappoints many OU fans due to the high crime rate of being more Spencer Rattler than Baker Mayfield, Kyler Murray, Jalen Hurts or Caleb Williams. But Gabriel has now played a year at OU and 2 years at Central Florida, with 61.3% career passing passing for 11,205 (!) yards, 95 touchdown passes, and 20 interceptions.

Gabriel was good for the Sooners last season (25/6 TD to interception ratio; 62.7 completion percentage) and OU was toast without him. Freshman sensation Jackson Arnold is expected to be a quality backup.

3.Brigham Young

The well-travelled Slovis played in 27 games at Southern Cal before moving to Pittsburgh last season in the wake of Lincoln Riley. Pitt was rebuilding and Slovis count was down from 10 TDs, nine interceptions, 58.4% completion.

But Slovi’s career numbers are huge: 65.9% completion rate; 9,973 passing yards; 68/33 TD to interception ratio.

Behind Slovis is junior-college transfer Jake Retzlaff and unproven redshirt sophomore Cade Fennegan.

4. Kansas State

Fourth year junior Will Howard blossomed last season and Adrian Martinez took the job. Howard completed 59.8% of his passes, throwing for 1,633 yards, 15 touchdowns, and four interceptions in seven games. Howard didn’t run as much as he did in his first two KSU seasons.

Backup Jake Rubley, a redshirt sophomore, has barely played.

5. Central Florida

John Rhys Plumlee, who played three years with Ole Miss, was prolific in his first UCF season, 2022. Plumlee rushed for 862 yards and 11 touchdowns. He completed 63% of his passes, for 2,586 yards, 14 TDs, and eight interceptions. Plumlee’s backup is Timmy McClain, a transfer from South Florida who played a lot like a true freshman last season.

6. Texas

The acclaimed Quinn Ewers struggled a bit last season after moving from Ohio State, where he completed 58.1% of his passes for 2,177 yards, 15 touchdowns and six interceptions.

But up to it is his freshman Maalik Murphy to back up Ewers, with vaunted freshman recruit Arch Manning next in line.

7. Baylor

Blake Shapen failed to thrive in 2022 after leading Baylor at quarterback to victories over OSU in the 2021 Big 12 Championship Game and Ole Miss in the Sugar Bowl. Shapen completed 63.3% of his passes last season for 2,790 yards, 18 touchdowns and 10 interceptions. But he does have that championship experience.

Redshirt sophomore Sawyer Robertson, a transfer from Mississippi State, and junior RJ Martinez, a transfer from Northern Arizona, are the backups.

8. Texas Christian

Redshirt junior Chandler Morris, who switched from OU after the 2020 season, is largely unproven, but was good enough to beat eventual Heisman finalist Max Duggan last August. A season opener injury wrecked the Morris season.

Chance Nolan, Oregon States 2021 starter, transferred a few weeks ago and is looking after Morris competition. Nolan completed 64.2% of his passes in 2021, for 2,677 yards, 19 touchdowns and 10 interceptions.

9. Texas Technology

Tyler Shough has dealt with injuries throughout his career. He has now played 11 games at Oregon and 11 games at Texas Tech, programs that have been consistent showcases for quarterbacks. But Shoughs numbers are so-so 63.9% completions, 3,885 yards, 29/13 TD-to-interception ratio.

Redshirt sophomore Behren Morton showed flashes last season (especially in Stillwater), completing 96 of 169 passes for 1,117 yards, seven TDs and six interceptions.

10. Iowa State

Redshirt junior Hunter Dekkers struggled to fill Brock Purdy’s big shoes, but his production wasn’t terrible 3,044 passing yards, 66.1%, 19/14 TD-to-interception ratio.

Redshirt freshman Rocco Becht was the backup last season, but has not been proven.

11. Cincinnati

Ben Bryant, the 2022 UC starter, entered the portal in April and is on his way to Northwestern, indicating that Arizona State transfer Emory Jones has won the job.

Jones, who spent four years in Florida, has played in 45 college games. At ASU last season, Jones struggled, completing 62.8% of his passes, but with a 7/4 ratio and 2,732 yards. In four years with Florida, Jones completed 64.6%, for 3,347 yards and a 26/14 ratio.

Evan Prater, a three-year UC veteran, is the apparent backup.

12. Houston

Donovan Smith transferred from Texas Tech and thought to land the job, but Lucas Coley, who transferred from Arkansas the previous year, split the reps with Smith this spring.

Coley did not play his freshman year at Arkansas. Smith has played extensively as a technical backup, with 64.2% completions, 2,686 passing yards, and a 19/10 ratio. He is fairly mobile.

13. State of Oklahoma

Alan Bowman was a promising quarterback at Texas Tech when he avoided injury. But that was 2018-20. Since then, Bowman has been the third team in Michigan and is working on his master’s degree in business administration.

Now Bowman is a cowboy, starting for Garret Rangel and Gunnar Gundy, who filled in for the injured Spencer Sanders a year ago.

Bowman at Tech completed 67% of his passes for 5,260 yards, 33 TDs, and 17 interceptions. Rangel completed 59 of 115 (.513) last season, for 711 yards, four touchdowns and five interceptions. Gundy was 19 of 39 (.487) for 247 yards, three TDs, and four interceptions.

14. West Virginia

Junior Garrett Greene took over from JT Daniels last season, beating both OU and OSU. But Greene was ineffective. He completed 55.1% of his passes, for 493 yards and a ratio of 5/3. He rushed for 297 yards in a backup role in 2021 and 276 yards last season.

Redshirt freshman Nicco Marchiol may be in line to take over soon. Or even start from scratch. Marchiol finished that OSU game, after Greene was injured, but only made four passes all season.

