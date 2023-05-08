Sports
Men’s and Women’s Tennis Continue in NCAA Tournament
Welcome to This Week in Sport. We’re The Dailys sports editors, Madeline Grabb and Ells Boone, and we’ll walk you through the most important games, events and stories from the past week, as well as provide a quick preview of what’s to come this week.
No. 7 Stanford women’s tennis advanced to the third round of the NCAA Tournament last weekend after defeating Weber State 4-0 and the No. 17 Oklahoma State 4-1. Both games were played at the Taube Family Tennis Center. The Cardinal won the double in each of the first two rounds, dropping just one singles match over the weekend. Next weekend, the ladies face No. 10 Ohio State, again at home, on Friday with a spot in the quarterfinals up for grabs.
Men’s tennis also had a successful weekend, traveling to New York City to punch his ticket to the third round after wins over St. Johns and No. 13 Columbia. The Cardinal had little trouble with the Red Storm, not dropping a single set between singles or doubles. Against Columbia, Stanford again won the double and jumped out to a 3–0 lead before the Lions pulled two back. Freshman Samir Banerjee won the match for the Cardinal with his three-set win in court two. Stanford travels to Kentucky next weekend to take on the No. 4 Wildcats.
Beach Volleyball No. 9 made history on Friday, earning the program’s first-ever NCAA Tournament victory with the opening-round victory over No. 6 Grand Canyon 3-2. Freshmen Kelly Belardi and Ashley Vincent came back in three sets to better their school-record duo wins in a single season (28) and send the Cardinal to the quarterfinals. The next round didn’t go so well for Stanford, with No. 2 TCU beating them 3-0.
Women’s lacrosse ended its season on Thursday with a 12-11 loss to Colorado in the Pac-12 semifinals. Junior Sarah Jacques finished the game with four assists and a goal. The NCAA Tournament bracket came out Sunday night and the Cardinal did not make it to the field.
No. 7 Baseball came up with a massive sweep against No. 20 Arizona State on the road to solidify the Cardinals’ position at the top of the Pac-12 standings. The game scores went 8-6, 12-11 and 9-4 all in favor of Stanford. Junior Alberto Rios continued his recent tear, hitting three home runs in the series. The team then takes on the road against Santa Clara on Tuesday, followed by a weekend series at home against Arizona. There are only two Pac-12 series left.
No. No. 6 Softball lost two of three games at home this weekend against No. 9 Washington, placing the Cardinal as No. 4 in the upcoming Pac-12 Tournament. Stanford won the first game, but was knocked out 1-0 and 8-0 respectively in the last two games. The conference tournament begins Thursday and is held in Tucson, Ariz. The Cardinal faces Oregon at 6:30 PM PT.
