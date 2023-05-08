How Connor Bedard Became Hockey’s Next Young Superstar

Hockey’s most scrutinized teen seeks the quiet life — for now.

Connor Bedard, the most hyped NHL prospect ever since That Connor was finishing his third season of junior hockey when I visited him in March. His team, the Regina Pats, are located in the broad plains of Saskatchewan, where average winter temperatures hover around 12 degrees Fahrenheit. Against this unforgiving backdrop, the 17-year-old Vancouver native spends most of his time at the ice rink — where he and his teammates also attend high school classes — or at home with his mother, Melanie, who has temporarily moved out and rented an apartment to making sure her son maintained some kind of normality.

For fun, Bedard and his buddies visit the hockey shooting range, an indoor facility where they shoot pucks for a few hours. Sometimes they go to the mall, where Bedard said they recently stopped by the jewelry store for necklaces “just because. But I promise it wasn’t anything crazy.”

Bedard tries to stay out of the public eye as much as possible, and as he gave me a tour in his off-roader SUV, bumping into some top-40 music, it became clear why. When he stopped at a red light, a car with four adults pulled up and immediately recognized Bedard. The driver honked and waved enthusiastically as the three passengers frantically fiddled with their phones to take photos. Bedard, clearly experienced with this exact scenario, smiled back politely.

“There’s a bit of a buzz, and for me it’s a bit crazy to see some of the things and people I’ve been compared to,” Bedard said. “It’s very different to be recognized everywhere. It’s something I’m getting used to. It’s super cool to feel the support. But you know… I’m still a kid.”

He underestimates the buzz.

A wintry Pats road trip sold out every arena, including the 17,000-seat Saddledome, home of the Calgary Flames. Cliff Mander, a Vancouver-based marketing executive, told Global News that he estimated Bedard grossed $1.5 million this season in the Western Hockey League.

Imagine when he really turns pro.

This is the reality Bedard is starting to settle into – even if the public perception doesn’t quite match how he feels.

“Going out and meeting kids. They’re excited and clamoring to meet you. You can sort of make their day or their week,” Bedard said. “But for me, when I go home and look in the mirror, I don’t really see a famous person. I just see the same guy I’ve always been.”

AS SUSPECTED No. 1 pick of the 2023 NHL draft, Bedard will learn his professional fate Monday night, when the NHL holds its raffle (8ET, ESPN). Teams across the league have been angling for better opportunities for nearly two years in hopes of bringing in Bedard’s generational talent.

Bedard, a center, is listed at 5-foot-10, which may be generous, but nothing about his game feels small. He’s as deceptive as he is unpredictable, with an ice hockey IQ and vision for the game that allows him to flip the ice completely every time he leaps the boards. But his most elite quality is his shot.

“It’s a remarkable thing to watch,” said Oilers star Connor McDavid, who skated with Bedard a few times this summer. “He shoots it so hard and with such a quick release.”

Avalanche star Nathan MacKinnon was even more blunt: “His release is now one of the best in the world … at 17 years old.”

The first time Bedard read about himself in the media was at the age of 12 when he did an interview with The Hockey News. “I thought it was pretty cool,” Bedard said. “All my friends showed it to me and whatever. But yeah, it’s pretty young.”

At the age of 14, he became the seventh player ever to earn “exceptional” status, allowing him to compete in the highest level of Canadian Junior Hockey as a minor player. Wayne Gretzky called to congratulate him.

“I think it was him,” Bedard said. “I hope it wasn’t someone, you know, playing a prank on me.”

At age 16, Bedard was the youngest player in league history to score 50 goals. And if there was any doubt that Bedard was on top of what NHL evaluators have deemed an extremely deep first-round draft class, he destroyed it with a bang of a 2023 junior world tournament. Bedard led Canada to a gold medal while scoring 23 points in seven games, including a highlight in extra time to defeat Slovakia in the quarter-finals.

Bedard broke five records at the tournament, beating Gretzky, Jaromir Jagr and Eric Lindros in several categories.

“I’ve been going to that tournament for over two decades,” an NHL scout told ESPN. “And what Connor Bedard did, especially with all the attention and eyes on him, is as impressive an individual performance as you’ll ever see. The only way I can describe it is sheer dominance.”

The only person who doesn’t gush about Bedard is Bedard himself. The teenager is well mannered and trained in handling the media, following the unwritten rules of hockey — you will not talk about yourself — as if they were Scripture. Good luck getting him to admit what the world has already accepted. Any conversation about Bedard’s NHL future includes qualifiers such as “if I’m lucky enough to get drafted.”

“He doesn’t take for granted what other people say about him or what he has achieved,” said Pats coach John Paddock. “I’ve never heard him talk about being No. 1, even though there’s probably no one who thinks he won’t. But he knows what he wants to do and where he wants to go. It’s his time. routine, his habits, all of which shine.’

Bedard's performance at the 2023 IIHF World Junior Championship cemented the feeling that he will be the first player selected for the 2023 NHL draft.





BEDARD IS BORN on July 17, 2005, just 13 days before his childhood idol, Sidney Crosby, was drafted by the Pittsburgh Penguins. He started playing hockey when he was 4 or 5 years old. “Just stick handling and shooting,” Bedard said. “Imagine Game 7 of the Stanley Cup Final stuff like any kid.”

Bedard also played soccer until he was 12, but then hockey became his full focus. His family learned to adapt.

“There was a time when my sister really wanted to go to Hawaii,” Bedard said. “I told my parents I really didn’t want that because we were going away for a week, which is a really long time without hockey.”

They compromised. “I went to the airport, got my ticket and had a hockey bag with me,” said Bedard. “I probably looked like a bit of an idiot when I got there, but I got to skate and stickhandle around the sea wall.”

Bedard said he got his work ethic from his father, Tom, a lumberjack in Vancouver.

“He would get up at 3, 4 a.m. and go to work,” Bedard said. “It was a three hour drive, sometimes four hours. And then you’re in the mountains, you climb up there, chop down trees. It’s quite a physical job, and dangerous. He tells stories of people who got hurt. Once he broke his leg logging.”

If Tom Bedard returned home, he would take his son to hockey practice. The weekends were tournaments.

“Doing all that probably made him pretty tired,” Bedard said. “But he always had a positive attitude.”

The most prescient lesson passed down from father to son: be where your feet are.

“He always said he never wanted time away,” Bedard said. “He was always like, ‘Just enjoy where you are right now, and before you know it what you’re looking forward to has happened.'”

CONNOR BEDARD IS a student of the game. He says he watches Auston Matthews’ goals on YouTube and then tries to recreate aspects of his shot. He investigates McDavid’s skating, the death of Patrick Kane. But Bedard takes the most holistic inspiration from Crosby. Bedard studies Crosby’s puck protection and 60-yard play on the ice, and watches Crosby’s off-ice press conferences and social interactions.

“[Crosby is] just unbelievable,” said Bedard. “You see him with kids, you see him with the media, and he never really makes a mistake. He’s so well behaved, always. There is a humility to him. He doesn’t like to talk about himself. He always tries to involve his teammates, involve people who have helped him.”

That is exactly what Bedard is trying to imitate.

Bedard said so if he gets a big NHL salary, he wants to thank his family for their support. “I’ll probably get something for my mother,” Bedard said. “My dream is to pay off their house or get them a house. I hope one day I can do that.”

Even outside of the spotlight, there are aspects to Bedard that make him stand out. “It kind of surprised me because it was the first time I saw it,” said Pats teammate Tanner Howe, “but in the weight room he always does two or three extra reps. That’s his thing.”

And there are times when Bedard seems just like a typical teenager. “If you know him, he’s actually a really funny guy,” said Pats teammate Alexander Suzdalev. “He will chirp you on the ice.”

This is echoed by Howe, but in deference both players say they cannot cite specific examples. “Just trust me,” Suzdalev said. “He’s got a lot of good ones.”

Bedard knows there are things he can’t control: where his NHL career will begin, how others view him. On the latter, though, he has some ideas about where he’d like people to start.

“I mean, you’re going to have your own opinion about watching me or whatever,” Bedard said. “But I just want to be seen as someone who has always given everything and is both a good person and a good player.”