Rugby: Impressive start for Namilyango College, SMACK, Makerere College

Fresh Dairy Games 2023 (Rugby)
Traditional rugby 15s schools kicked off the 2023 Fresh Dairy Uganda Secondary Schools Sports Association (USSSA) High Level Games in the town of Mbarara.
There were sweeping first day wins for Namilyango College, Kings College Buddo, Makerere College School and St Marys College Kisubi (SMACK).
Namilyango College humiliated St Jude 64-03 in a one-sided duel.
King’s College Buddo was 66-00 winners over Masaka-based Kijjabwemi SS
Makerere College School defeated Katatumba SS 52-00 and St Marys College Kisubi (SMACK) defeated Kira College Butiki from Jinja town 52-00.
The two host schools; Mbarara High School and Ntare School passed Sir Samuel Baker SS and Masaba SS respectively.
Girls:
In the only girls game played, Entebbe defeated Air Force SS St Jude 34-00.
The Kitala SS against Kijjabwemi SS was not played.
Match day two will be played on Tuesday, September 9e May 2023.
The games also include badminton, hockey, tennis, and table tennis Girls Football.
Meanwhile, boys’ soccer officially kicks off on Tuesday in the town of Fort Portal.