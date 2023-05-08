Women’s Hockey Announces 2022-23 End of Season Awards





SCHENECTADY, ​​NY Head coach Jose Sciba and the Union College women’s hockey team announced their annual team awards. There were five winners for the four awards presented on May 7 at the team’s year-end banquet. Senior captain Emily King and sophomores Sophie Matsoukas was recognized as joint winners of the George Morrison Team Most Valuable Player. The award, selected by her teammates, is given to the player who was instrumental in all of our success, was considered a leader in adversity, and was someone the team highly valued as the most consistent contributor. on/off the ice. King set new career highs in almost every category this season as he captained the team. King scored nine goals and added 10 assists for 19 points in her final season with Union. She scored three power play goals and also added four winning goals that led the Dutch women to their most successful season in the Division 1 era. King also earned ECAC Hockey Player of the Week on October 4. Matsouka’s back stopped Union in all 34 games this season. She scored 1,876 minutes between pipes and posted a career best in goals against average (3.33) and save percentage (.902), while racking up 11 wins to set the program’s single-season win record. Matsoukas also made a career record with 1,003 saves, the third tally in Division 1 this season. She earned weekly ECAC Mac Goalkeeper of the Week honors on November 15. The recipient of the “Ancora Imparo” Process Award is this year’s freshman Stephanie Bouque . This award, named after the Italian expression “I’m still learning”, is awarded to the player who has shown the most progress over the course of this season or from last year to this year, whose development process has grown up and beyond fueled the field. ice. Bourque had an excellent rookie season for the garnet and white. She totaled one goal and added 11 assists for 12 points in her first season. Her 11 assists tied for the team lead and this occurred in years where a rookie led the team in assists. Bourque was dominant in the power play, leading the team with nine power play points (1G, 8A). Bourque earned ECAC Defensive Player of the Week in October and ECAC Rookie of the Week on January 5. Junior Meredith Killian earned the team’s Garnet Glue Award this season. Voted by her teammates and coaches, this award goes to the student-athlete who sets the best example of servant leadership and goes to great lengths to validate and empower her teammates. The team is excited to celebrate its genuine passion and dedication to others. Killian also had a career year, after her sophomore season posting two assists in 34 games, the junior alternate captain exploded for four goals and scored with a five-point assist on defense. She also added a power play goal. March Friday earned the team’s Hana Yamashita ’97 Award, which is given to the player who demonstrates superior competitiveness, consistently gives 100 percent in both practices and games, and is exceptionally conditioned with an unparalleled work ethic. The award is named in honor of Hana Yamashita ’97, who founded the women’s ice hockey club team in 1994 and helped elevate it to varsity status. Friday continued to shine after a successful first year, improving in all three scoring categories as a defender. She set a new career high in goals (5), assists (10) and points (15), while also adding a short-handed goal and a game-winning goal. She appeared for the team in every situation, logging nearly 25 minutes of ice time per night. She also led the entire defense in scoring.

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://unionathletics.com/news/2023/5/8/womens-ice-hockey-womens-hockey-announces-2022-23-end-of-season-awards.aspx The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

