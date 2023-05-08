Sri Lanka, Bangladesh cricket supports BCCI in moving Asia Cup 2023 from Pakistan





The Sri Lanka Cricket (SLC) and bangladesh Cricket Board (BCB) has supported the Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) in moving this year’s Asia Cup tournament from Pakistan. According to Geo News, both countries are ready to host the continental cricket affair in case it is relocated from Pakistan. Asian Cricket Council (ACC) president Jay Shah announced last year that the 2023 edition of the tournament will be held in a neutral venue, rather than in Pakistan. If Pakistan decides not to participate in the Asia Cup, ACC could consider replacing them with the United Arab Emirates (UAE) in the tournament. Jay Shah, the current ACC president and secretary of BCCI, has also assured broadcasters that the losses incurred due to Pakistan’s absence in Asia Cup 2023 will be compensated in a future series involving India. BCCI has been asked by the Center to take a strict stance at the next ACC meeting. India’s governing body of cricket is also likely to accept the Pakistan Cricket Board’s (PCB) proposed hybrid model for the Asia Cup, which would have seen India play its matches at a neutral venue. Earlier, Najam Sethi, the chairperson of the PCB management committee, called for a rational approach to resolve the crisis looming over the organization of the Asia Cup in the country and its participation in the ICC Cricket World Cup later this year, which will be held in India. . Speaking to the media on the occasion of the National Assembly’s Standing Committee on Interprovincial Coordination (IPC) meeting, Sethi said Pakistan’s chances of traveling to India for an 50-over World Cup are slim. “In the event that India refuses to travel to Pakistan to participate in the Asia Cup, chances are that the Pakistani government will not allow the Men in Green to cross the border for their World Cup participation. In that case, cricket will be the ultimate sufferer,” Sethi said. “There should be a middle ground to resolve issues that surely threaten the smooth organization of ICC and ACC events. In case India refuses to travel to Pakistan for the Asia Cup, the government will not allow us to to travel to India to be in the World Cup matches,” he added. (ANI)

