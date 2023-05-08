Michael Hawkins wins MVP in Rivals camp 23′





Mr. Dot Thrower 2024 Past quarterback commit, Michael Hawkins is special. Where he currently ranks in the 2024 recruiting ranking, he is the stem of the 2023 recruiting cycle. The composite 4-star quarterback committed to the Sooners in April and has been making more and more noise ever since. You might ask yourself, “How can a 4-star quarterback be a bargain? Isn’t 4 stars a high rating?” Let me explain why Oklahoma football is getting a handle on the 2023 recruiting cycle. Frisco Emerson’s signal caller just won the quarterback MVP Award at the 2023 Next Level Athlete top 100 event in Dallas in January. Then, yesterday, Michael won the quarterback MVP in the prestigious Rivals Dallas camp. These are not easy prizes to win. The kids who win these MVP awards typically finish their final seasons with 5 stars and are considered the elite of the elite at their national rank. Michael belongs to that elite. The future 5-star quarterback is an exceptional football player. Not only does his Junior year photos in an Allen Eagles jersey remind me of Kyler Murray, but his play on the field as well. His humble demeanor is also Kyle-esque, a refreshing sight to behold. When Michael enters a football field, you can see that he is businesslike. He gets into this ‘mode’ where you can see that Michael is in his zone.

I fully support Dillon Gabriel and believe me, I think Jackson Arnold is the truth, but I’m telling you… Michael Hawkins gives me legit Kyler Murray vibes. He’s cold-blooded on a football field. When I watch his Hudl movie, I see an athletic quarterback with a quick release and an elite ability to patiently extend plays from outside the pocket. He is calculated on his decision-making and waits to play football until he has no other choice. That shows above-average maturity for a dual-threat junior quarterback. He is very well coached and offers the opportunity to control his decisions and progress while reading. Michael’s arm strength is excellent, and his release allows him to throw into windows at times when they are closed. 🤝🏾 https://t.co/uebz6JkbUx — Michael Hawkins (@mikehawkinsj) May 7, 2023 I am. excited about the Sooners 2024 recruiting class. I fully hear and fully recognize the hype surrounding the potential attack on the defensive line. The Sooners compete for three 5-star defensive linemen and a few other highly-rated 4-stars up front on defense. The Sooners offense is also in a great position to bring in the top receiver in Texas in one Bryant Wesco. The class is beautifully formed in infancy. However, I have a feeling that Michael Hawkins will be the best of them all. I see Michael’s presence allowing him to dominate his senior year at Emerson, come to Norman in January and compete for a spot on the field against future starter Jackson Arnold. Before you get too angry and start DMing me on Twitter with Jackson Arnold’s anger messages, let me first explain why Michael’s competitive arrival in Norman is good for the Oklahoma football program. In today’s NIL/Transfer Portal world, coaches must “over-recruit” positions to keep the lifeblood of their program flowing. You just never know when a child will get up and leave. Michael going to Norman and legitimately fighting for a position will be a good sign of the future of Sooner football. And I tell you now, it will happen. Photo taken at the request of the subject pic.twitter.com/YqSa9rk9MX — Parker Thune (@ParkerThune) May 7, 2023 Sooner Nation should pay attention to Michael Hawkins this summer and even more this fall. He will skyrocket the recruiting ranks to his rightful 5-star streak. The Sooners were/are lucky to get his commitment early. He is a special player and we need to prepare for his arrival in Norman next winter.

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://stormininnorman.com/2023/05/08/oklahoma-football-michael-hawkins-wins-mvp/ The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos