“Done lost his mind like a tournament”

The 2023 Madrid Open witnessed the latest round of controversy on Sunday, May 7, when the women’s doubles finalists were unable to make speeches at the presentation ceremony.
Top seeds Coco Gauff and Jessica Pegula took on unseeded pairing Victoria Azarenka and Beatriz Haddad Maia in the championship round. The final duo came out on top with 6-1, 6-4 straight sets.
While it is the norm for both the runners-up and winners to make speeches after their respective trophies have been presented to them, that proved not to be the case in Madrid. Instead, the ceremony ended as soon as the awards were presented, leaving tennis fans on social media stunned.
It should be noted that this was not the protocol followed after the Madrid Open men’s doubles final on Saturday. Winners Andrey Rublev and Karen Khachanov both addressed the crowd following their title wins.
For a tournament that has already been called out for misogyny in the past two weeks, from the hiring of models as ball girls to the cake controversy involving Aryna Sabalenka and Carlos Alcaraz, this wasn’t looking good. Many also pointed it out on Twitter.
“Wtf just happened? No speeches from either team during women’s doubles final. Is this a punishment after cakegate? Madrid has lost its mind as a tournament,” one fan wrote.
“The funny thing is this does more damage to the tournament than the criticism the women would have given in their speeches. Bad move,” another fan tweeted.
“That’s my problem with cake-gate. It downplayed and reduced all the issues about this tournament to the least important of them all. And gave Lpez a chance to defend himself about the one little thing he could, instead of giving him answers. give up on the important things.”
“And now the man is angry, didn’t like what both finalists said yesterday and decided not to let doubles speak… Embarrassing,” one user stated.
