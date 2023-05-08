ANALYSIS: What Makes a ‘Generation Hockey Star’? – Winnipeg





One of the most anticipated nights in the NHL in recent memory takes place Monday in Secaucus, NJ: the 2023 raffle to determine which team will select Connor Bedard with the #1 overall pick on June 28 in Nashville. But first I have a question about one award in particular given to the star of Monday night’s show. Story continues under ad <br />

The term “generational player” has often been used to describe Connor Bedard. And there’s no question that the Regina Pats captain deserves such a 5+ star rating for all he’s accomplished in the Western Hockey League and on the World Junior Tournament stage. One hundred and thirty-four goals in 134 WHL Games. A whopping 271 points in more than two seasons. Then 10 more goals and 20 points in just seven playoff games for a mediocre team at best. Then there are 13 goals and 31 points in helping Team Canada win back-to-back World Junior gold. But don’t Auston Matthews, Connor McDavid, Nathan MacKinnon, Sidney Crosby and Alex Ovechkin also fit into that generational talent category? You could argue that three-time Stanley Cup champion Patrick Kane also deserves to be on that list for the past two decades. Trending now Albertans lean on each other during wildfire evacuation; 4 homes lost around Drayton Valley

What do you give a vinyl fan who already has everything? Maybe one of these ultra-weird LPs Story continues under ad Perhaps we could use “ultra special,” “franchise-changing,” “elite,” “can’t miss,” or even “unusual” as a more accurate description of the North Vancouver prodigy who, by the way, doesn’t even turn 18 until a week after the night one of the Columbus Blue Jackets, Anaheim Ducks, Chicago Blackhawks, San Jose Sharks or Montreal Canadiens will likely be rewarded for their “tank-full” efforts to position themselves accordingly in the Bedard Bowl sweepstakes. A generation is described as a period of 15 to 20 years. Connor Bedard is the sixth player of that time frame to be anointed as “Generation” In the true spirit of the phrase, that seems like five too many. Unless, of course, as an NHL fan you believe that there can never be enough players of that kind.



2:55

John Shannon on Winnipeg Jets future after first round loss



© 2023 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://globalnews.ca/news/9681514/connor-bedard-draft-2023/ The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos