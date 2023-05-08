Teams announced for 2023 NCAA Division II Softball Championship





INDIANAPOLIS The NCAA Division II Softball Committee has selected the 64 teams that will participate in the 2023 NCAA Division II Softball Championship. Four teams will participate in double-elimination tournaments in each of the 16 regional locations, which will be held May 11-13. Winners will advance to the Super Regionals, scheduled for May 18-19. The finals will be held May 25-31 at Frost Stadium in Warner Park and will be hosted by Lee University, the University of North Georgia and the Chattanooga Sports Commission. *Indicates host institution. Atlantic 1 region in East Stroudsburg, Pennsylvania

1. *East Stroudsburg (38-16)

2. West Chester (36-17)

3. West Virginia Wesleyan (43-15)

4. Bowie State (35-14) Atlantic 2 region in Charleston, West Virginia

1. Shippensburg (32-18)

2. *Charleston (West Virginia) (40-9)

3. Kutzstad (29-24)

4. Davis and Elkins (29-26) Region Central 1 in Edmund, Oklahoma

1. *Central Oklahoma (47-6)

2. Hardening (44-12)

3.Oklahoma Baptist (43-10)

4. Southeast Oklahoma (33-25) Region Central 2 in Joplin, Missouri

1. *Missouri Southern State (40-13)

2. State Rogers (43-12)

3. South Arkansas (41-13)

4.Minnesota Duluth (40-11) Region East 1 in Garden City, New York

1. *Adelphi (43-6)

2.Bentley (28-14-1)

3.Caldwell (35-17)

4. St Thomas Aquinas (31-16) Region East 2 in Wilmington, Delaware

1. *Wilmington (Delaware) (39-13)

2. Georgia Court (37-19)

3.Franklin Pierce (32-18)

4. Pace (26-23) Midwest Region 1 in Indianapolis, Indiana

1. *Indy (50-8)

2.Lewis (36-18)

3.Illinois Springfield (33-22)

4. Hillsdale (35-19) Midwest 2 Region in Allendale, Michigan

1. *Grand Valley State (40-6)

2. Saginaw Valley State (35-14)

3. Dominican Ohio (34-20)

4. Missouri-St. Louis (33-20) Region South 1 in Tampa, Florida

1. *Tampa (40-3)

2. Alabama Huntsville (44-9)

3. Mississippi College (42-10)

4. Tuskegee (25-20) Region South 2 in St. Leo, Florida

1. *Saint-Lion (42-10)

2. Nova Southeast (38-13)

3. West Alabama (41-12)

4. Auburn Montgomery (35-17) Region South Central 1 in Tyler, Texas

1. *UT Tyler (54-4)

2. Christian from Oklahoma (36-15)

3.Lubbock Christian (39-15)

4. St Edwards (27-26) Region South Central 2 in Canyon, Texas

1. Christian from Colorado (55-4)

2. *West Texas A&M (47-6)

3. Cameron (31-23)

4. St. Mary’s (Texas) (31-25) Region Southeast 1 in Dahlonega, Georgia

1. *North Georgia (54-6)

2. State of Columbus (44-14)

3. Lincoln Memorial (36-23)

4. King (Tennessee) (35-22) Region Southeast 2 in Wingate, North Carolina

1. *Wingate (44-14)

2. Lenoir-Rhyne (36-12)

3. Carson-Newman (31-16)

4. Francis Marion (41-11) Region West 1 in Irvine, California

1. *Concordia University Irvine (45-10)

2. Northwest Nazarene (36-15)

3. Calstate San Bernardino (31-20)

4. Biola (28-22) Region West 2 in Rohnert Park, California

1. Cal State Dominguez Hills (35-17)

2. *Sonoma State (35-13)

3. Calstate San Marcos (27-19)

4. Azusa Pacific (32-24) BRACKET: Check out the 2023 DII Softball Bracket Conferences receive automatic qualifying berths California Collegiate Athletic Association California State University, Dominguez Hills

Central Atlantic Collegiate Conference Wilmington University (Delaware)

Central Intercollegiate Athletic Association Bowie State University

Conference Carolinas Francis Marion University

East Coast Conference St. Thomas Aquinas College

Great American Conference Southeast Oklahoma State University

Great Lakes Intercollegiate Athletic Conference, Saginaw Valley State University

Great Lakes Valley Conference Lewis University

Great Midwest Athletic Conference Hillsdale College

Great Northwest Athletic Conference Northwest Nazarene University

Gulf South Conference University of Alabama in Huntsville

Lone Star Conference The University of Texas at Tyler

Central America Intercollegiate Athletics Association University of Central Oklahoma

Mountain East Conference College of Charleston, West Virginia

Northeast-10 Conference Adelphi University

Northern Sun Intercollegiate Conference University of Minnesota Duluth

Pacific West Conference Concordia University Irvine

Peach Belt Conference University of North Georgia

Pennsylvania State Athletic Conference Shippensburg University of Pennsylvania

Rocky Mountain Athletic Conference Colorado Christian University

South Atlantic Conference Lincoln Memorial University

Tuskegee University Southern Intercollegiate Athletic Conference

Sunshine State Conference University of Tampa LIVE UPDATES: 2023 DII Softball Championship In the 2022 championship, Rogers State defeated Cal State Dominguez Hills 6-5 in Game 1 and clinched the program’s first national title in Game 2. The complete 2023 NCAA Division II Softball Championship series is available online at ncaa.com . Below you will find links to data on selection criteria for each region. Atlantic Ocean

Central

East

Midwest

South Central

south

Southeast

West

