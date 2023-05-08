Thoughts on Jaylen Key’s recruitment





FSU football coaches hosted two key transfer portal targets this weekend, UAB safety Jaylen Key and Michigan State wide receiver Keon Coleman. Key gave an update on his recruitment when he spoke to the media after his visit concluded on Sunday afternoon. The security position is probably the biggest need of the transfer portal for FSU going into the summer months. The interview is below: A few things I took from the interview. Key has clearly not publicly committed to FSU and has not canceled an official visit to Alabama that will take place this week. However, he said the visit helped him slim things down a bit. He said he likes how they used the safeties in different roles that will prepare him to play in the NFL. Former All-ACC safety Jammie Robinson who was called up a week ago should help the coaching staff outline the vision of what is possible. He’s known the program since his dad used to play at FSU and he went to Godby High. Key will make an official visit to Alabama Monday and Tuesday and mentioned a possible visit to the state of Ohio afterward. However, he did not specify that it was an official visit, so probably that visit will not take place. It also appears that he eliminated Oregon from his top six that he released after entering the portal. I will be in Tuscaloosa tomorrow🐘😈🔥#AGTG pic.twitter.com/GixRsPzyg8 — Jaylen Key (@Jaylen_Key) May 8, 2023 He attended Ole Miss before FSU and unofficially visited Alabama. Looks like it comes down to an FSU football and Alabama battle. The fact that he visits Alabama twice is remarkable, but then again, if he can get a free official visit to Alabama, why not? FSU will have rankings similar to Alabama when the 2023 season starts, so it’s not like there’s a night and day difference between the programs, unlike a few years ago. He says all the right things about FSU, and we know that FSU can compete in terms of NIL. Mike Norvell and the coaching staff usually close with guys from the transfer portal who really want them. Key expects to announce a decision in a week or two.

