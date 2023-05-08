Racquets ready: Series of events coming to Jackson for National Tennis Month





JACKSON, Tenn. – With May being National Tennis Month, a series of events in Jackson and Madison County aim to get players working. According to a press release, tennis has a significant positive impact on participants’ health, both physical and mental. In recognition of National Tennis Monththe US Tennis Association, along with the Jackson West-TN Tennis Association, will showcase the sport and invite the community to grab a racket and join the fun. On May 18, from 5:30-6:30 p.m., “Cardio on the Court” will take place at Pugh Bourne Park in Oakfield. This will be a free event hosted by the Madison County Parks Department. Beginning May 19 at 6 p.m., “A Night at the French Open Adult Tennis Mixer” will be held at the Jackson Tennis Center, located at 40 Match Point Drive. Hosted by the Jackson West-TN Tennis Association, the event costs $10 and registrations are now open online. Also on May 20, the “Kid’s Tennis Festival and Pizza Tennis Story Time” will take place at the Jackson Tennis Center, from 10 a.m. to 12:30 p.m. The free event is hosted by Jackson West-TN Tennis Association and Rainbow Pediatrics. Finally, on May 27, the Tennis Play Day and Court Grand Opening will take place at Pugh Bourne Park starting at 11am. This event is also free and hosted by the Madison County Parks Department. “The increase in tennis participation for the third year in a row is important not only for the health of our sport, but also for the health and well-being of those who have made the game part of their lives,” said Brian Hainline. , Chairman of the Board and President, USTA. “Tennis has a myriad of benefits ranging from the mental to the physical, and we’re excited to help lead the continued growth of a sport that helps players of all ages and skill levels stay active and healthy.” For more details on each event, or more information on the Jackson West-TN Tennis Association, click here or send an email to [email protected] Click here for more news in the Jackson area.

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.wbbjtv.com/2023/05/08/rackets-ready-series-of-events-coming-to-jackson-for-national-tennis-month/ The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos