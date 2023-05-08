Pit Repairs Delayed – DiscoverMooseJaw.com





Moose Jaw motorists may have to avoid those potholes for a few more days. Streets and Roads Supervisor Jason Trzaskowski explains that crews ran into trouble last week. “Hot mix was available from Monday 1st May and we started on the priority roads in that regard, but unfortunately it’s getting off to a slow start as we’re having issues with our pothole truck. It’s broken down.” Crews will want to get back on the road this week, once repairs are made to the truck. Trzaskowski says the repairs they will make to the roads this time are expected to last all summer. “When hot mix isn’t available, we use cold mix, a temporary repair material, which obviously doesn’t work very well. Now that hot mix is ​​available, we can certainly do more permanent repairs.” He notes that a few of those late blizzards really added a lot of extra moisture and runoff, with the freeze-thaw effect wreaking havoc on the roads. Pothole repairs may be delayed on roads scheduled to be excavated as part of the Cast Iron Watermain Replacement Program. “It also depends on the schedule,” explains Trzaskowski. “If there are time gaps between when those crews move in, we would fix potholes on those stretches to keep traffic and vehicles safe.” Some roads, such as Coteau Street West, need more extensive repairs. “We will have to go in there and do some milling in those locations and do a wider range of repairs,” Trzaskowski noted. Coteau Street was scheduled for repairs last week before the silage wagon broke down. It will be a top priority once city crews get back to work this week. Coteau Street West recently placed third in CAA Saskatchewan’s list of the top ten worst roads. Residents with a pothole problem can call City Hall or submit a submission through the City of Moose Jaw app. “We know we have a lot of work ahead of us and we will work hard to get it done,” concluded Trzaskowski.

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.discovermoosejaw.com/articles/pothole-repairs-delayed The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos