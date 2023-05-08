Celebrate Earn All-BIG EAST Men’s Golf Honors





BIG EAST release NEW YORK Marquette University men’s golfers Nicolás Evangelio and Max Lyons were named to the 2022-23 ALL-BIG EAST Conference Men’s Golf First Team, while Tyler Laugh And Bhoom Sima Aree earned second-team honors, the league announced Monday morning. In addition to earning all conference honors, the MU coaching staff was named the BIG EAST Coaching Staff of the Year. Evangelio is a first team selection for the first time in his career, he was a second team selection in 2020-21. The native of Logroño, Spain, led the Golden Eagles with a career best scoring average of 72.22. He shot par-or-better in 16 of 32 rounds this season, with seven scoring in the 60s. He was a recipient of the BIG EAST Male Golfer of the Week award in 2022-23 and made six individual top-10s -finishes. Evangelio shot a career-low 11-under 205 in the Tiger Collegiate Invitational at the Club at Old Hawthorne on April 11. In the second round, he carded a season-low 7-under par 65. His 54-hole event score was season low for Marquette A 2021-22 All-BIG EAST Second Team selection, Lyons recorded eight rounds in the 60s to lead MU. He was second on the team in scoring average with a mark of 72.38. The Phoenix native finished second at MU and finished 12th overall at the BIG EAST Championship on April 30. He was Marquette’s top finisher in three events in 2022-23. Leach earns all conference honors for the third time in his career, earning first team honors in 2021-22 and second team honors in 2018-19 as a freshman. Leach achieved a scoring average of 72.47 with 14 rounds par-or-better and five rounds in the 60s. At the BIG EAST Championship, he tied his career low and the course record at Riverton Pointe with a 6-under par 66 in the second round. Sima-Aree is an All-BIG EAST selection for the first time in his career. He shot a 3-under par 213 (73-68-72) at the BIG EAST Championship to earn fellow medalists and the first individual win of his career. In the spring, he shot a 54-hole career-low 8-under par 208 in the Tiger Collegiate Invitational to finish tied for 12th. In the second round, he carded a single-round career-low 6-under par 66. Led by head coach Steve Bailey and assisted by Jack long , the Golden Eagles claimed their fifth BIG EAST title and fourth under Bailey. This is Bailey’s fifth time earning the Coaching Staff of the Year award. Stay up to date with the Marquette men’s golf program through social media by following on Twitter (@MarquetteMGolf) and Instagram (@MarquetteMGolf) and ‘like’ on Facebook (/MarquetteMGolf). All-BIG EAST first team Jared Nelson, Gr., Connecticut

Nicolas Evangelio, Gr., Marquette

Max Lyons So, Marquette

Peicheng Chen, So., St John’s

Peter Weaver, Jr., Villanova All-BIG EAST second team Ryan Pamer, Father, Villanova

Tyler Laugh Gr., Marquette

Bhoom Sima Aree Sr., Marquette

Jack Simon, Gr., St. John’s

Wanxi Sun, Jr., Seton Hall BIG EAST Player of the Year Jared Nelson, Conn BIG EAST Freshman of the Year Ryan Pamer, Villanova BIG EAST Coaching Staff of the Year Marquette

