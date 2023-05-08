Vernon Township continues with Cricket Pitch Project





This post was written by a member of the community. The opinions expressed here are those of the author himself. Building on a number of recreational opportunities already offered by Vernon Township, construction on a new youth cricket ground will begin in late spring with the goal of being open for play by mid-summer. The new field will be located next to the Vernon Township Administration Building at 3050 N. Main Street in Buffalo Grove. The project was approved by the Buffalo Grove Village Board at its April 17 meeting. Cricket is a bat-and-ball game played between two teams of eleven players in the traditional game. In the center of the field is a 22-yard field (a central strip) with wickets at each end with three stumps (posts) in the ground spaced apart so that the ball used in play is there can’t get in between. The construction of the new cricket pitch includes a concrete pad covered with thick artificial grass. The orientation of the fields will be designed to preserve the use of the current baseball and softball fields on the site. To accommodate the new field, the raised mound on the baseball field in the southwest corner will be removed. The project was initiated by Vernon Township Supervisor Jonathan Altenberg, who says the new field will meet growing requests from Township residents. There is a huge demand for quality cricket facilities in Vernon Township; residents have been asking us to build this field for some time, and we thank the Village of Buffalo Grove for supporting our efforts, Altenberg said. The game of cricket is believed to have originated in England in the early 17th century. It has grown in popularity over the years and is becoming more of a regular activity in the Chicagoland area in recent times. There have been many cultural changes in Buffalo Grove over the past decade, including many people wanting a place to play cricket, said Village Trustee Andy Stein. This addition to our recreational offerings will serve our community well. In addition to the new cricket ground, Vernon Township manages several other areas for residents to recreate. These include the Aquatic Center in Vernon Hills, Peterson Park and a Picnic Shelter in Lincolnshire and Pekara Park in Deerfield, as well as the baseball and softball fields adjacent to the future cricket ground. The village is very pleased that the municipality is taking the lead on this project to help meet the needs and desires of so many of our residents, said Eric Smith, Buffalo Grove village president-elect. The opinions expressed in this post are those of the author. Want to post on Patch? Register for a user account. Vernon Township continues with Cricket Pitch Project The rules for responding: Be respectful. This is a space for friendly local discussions. Racist, discriminatory, vulgar or threatening language will not be tolerated.

