The iconic president of the Lyon football club, Aulas, hands over the baton to the American investor





Iconic Lyon chairman Jean-Michel Aulas is stepping down after nearly 36 years in charge of the French football club, handing over duties to American investor John Textor, who became the main shareholder last year.

Lyon won seven league titles under Aulas’ tenure, while the women’s team established themselves as a major European force. The 74-year-old Aulas would initially remain in office for another three years after the acquisition of Textor in December. But the club released a statement on Monday saying he will instead serve as honorary chairman from now on, with Textor appointed as chief executive officer of OL Group. Textors Eagle Football acquired a 77.49% stake in the club and promised a capital increase of 86 million euros ($90 million). The American businessman made his fortune from digital media. He also has interests in Crystal Palace, Belgian second division club RWD Molenbeek and Brazilian team Botafogo. Aulas took over Lyon in 1987, when the club was in debt and playing in the second tier of French football. Attracting astute players and developing one of the most renowned youth academies in Europe, Aulas grew into a financially successful entity with a 59,000 seat stadium. Lyon’s string of titles from 2001-2008 made it the powerhouse of French football as players such as Real Madrid great Karim Benzema emerged from his academy. Others, such as free-scoring Brazilian midfielder Juninho and Ghanaian ball-winning Michael Essien, made a name for themselves at the club at the time. On the European stage, Lyon reached the semi-finals of the Champions League twice. Lyon’s women’s team, on the other hand, became the dominant force in Europe, winning a record eight Champions League titles. OL Group sincerely thanks Mr. Jean-Michel Aulas for his dedication and unconditional commitment to Olympique Lyonnais over more than three decades, during which both the men’s and women’s teams won more than 50 titles, Lyon said. Lyon striker Ada Hegerberg, winner of the 2018 Ballon d’Or for women, paid tribute to Aulas in a post on Twitter. Thank you Jean Michel. Thank you very, very much, she wrote. In the years since its last title in 2008, Lyon’s men’s team has faded as Paris Saint-Germain imposed its dominance under its money-rich Qatari ownership. Since taking over QSI in June 2011, PSG have won eight titles and Lyon have finished runners-up only twice. After Bordeaux ended Lyon’s run in 2009, the club’s fortunes slumped despite a continued stream of young talent. The club finished in eighth place last season and was 25 points behind PSG. Ten league losses and 51 goals conceded, the most goals allowed by a club in the top 10, made for grim statistics. Under coach Laurent Blanc, the club has had another mediocre campaign and struggles to qualify for European competition next season. The club is seventh with four games to play in the French league. According to L’Equipe newspaper, which broke the news of Aulas’ departure, tensions between Textor and Lyon’s president have risen recently, with the new owners determined to change the club’s sporting structure. The priority of the new chairman and CEO and the board of directors will be to strengthen Olympique Lyonnais’ position on the world football stage, in line with the highest aspirations of its illustrious history, the club said. L’Equipe reported that Aulas, who still owns 9% percent of the club through his holding company Holnest, will receive a severance payment of 10 million euros. (FRANCE 24 with AP)

