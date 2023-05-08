Schedule Out: Northern Michigan University Begins NCAA Hockey Tournament Search in Mid-October | News, sports, jobs

———————

MARQUETTE – Northern Michigan University, in conjunction with the CCHA, released the hockey schedule for next season on Friday.

The NMU schedule is available at https://nmuwildcats.com/sports/mens-ice-hockey/schedule, or by visiting the university’s athletic website at nmuwildcats.com and clicking under men’s hockey and then the schedule.

The CCHA also announced its league schedule the same day, with a press release about the schedule at https://ccha.com/news/2023/5/4/mens-ice-hockey-2023-23-ccha-schedule-announced.aspx . Links to the current schedule, both an online formatted version and a printable version, are available there.

The Wildcats came within three minutes of earning an automatic berth to the NCAA Division I Tournament after falling in the CCHA Championship game in March. Northern led Minnesota State-Mankato 2–0 before conceding two goals late in regulation, then the overtime tiebreaker goal that earned the Mavericks the automatic berth.

What was the hardest pill for NMU to swallow was that the loss also ended a seven-game winning streak that lifted the Wildcats from sixth in the league and a losing record to their last 21-17 overall and 14 -12 CCHA record.

NMU will look to improve on that result this season with its 32-game regular season slate starting nearly two weeks later than the 2022-23 slate. Exactly half of the Wildcats’ games are at home and the other half on the road, with no neutral venue games in sight.

Opening weekend this fall is Friday and Saturday, October 13-14, with a non-conference weekend in Minnesota-Duluth of the National Collegiate Hockey Conference. NMU is 3-3 all-time vs. the Bulldogs, most recently the Wildcats enjoyed a home sweep of the number 1 team in the country during the 2021-22 season.

Northern will stay on the road the following weekend, playing another Friday-Saturday nonconference series in the NCAA’s independent state of Arizona on October 20-21.

All Wildcats series this season are two games on a Friday and Saturday. The playing times for almost all road games have yet to be announced, while all home games will be played at 7:07 PM on Friday and 6:07 PM on Saturday.

NMU will play Ferris State for the first time at its Berry Events Center on October 27-28, which also marks the team’s CCHA opener.

The Wildcats went 3-1 against the Bulldogs last season, including 9-2 and 8-3 whacks that kicked off the season-ending win streak. Northern have enjoyed great success against Ferris in recent seasons, going 21-2-1 against the ‘Dogs’ since the 2016-17 season.

Once started in the league, NMU only has two non-conference series left, and one not really.

The real non-competitive set plays at home on November 17 and 18 against Alaska-Fairbanks, while the “pseudo” nonconference set is against future CCHA member Augustana, also at home, on December 1-2.

The intention is for the Vikings to enter the league as a full member in the 2025-2026 season. For this and next season, each league team will play against Augustana in one series, one year at home and the next year in the city of South Dakota. Those series do not count in the ranking.

Last year, the CCHA played a 26-game league, meaning NMU played all but one of its seven league opponents in four games. That exception was CCHA newcomer St. Thomas, which would have been considered a disadvantage.

This year, the league will play 24 league games, with two less due to the technically non-competitive games vs. Augustana. It means the Wildcats will play two CCHA opponents in just one series, which could be a more advantageous Minnesota State-Mankato and Bemidji State this season.

Once their season begins, the Wildcats will not have a weekend off until mid-December, including playing Thanksgiving weekend.

After their home and league opener vs. Ferris will play NMU in St. Thomas starting November and at home vs. Lake Superior State.

After the home games vs. Fairbanks, Northern heads to Bowling Green State over Thanksgiving weekend, November 24-25, then comes home to take on Augustana to open in December.

Before a month-long Christmas and New Year’s break, NMU has one more series, a traditional home-and-home set versus Michigan Tech.

That series opener will be played in Houghton at 7:07 PM on Friday, December 8, and the follow-up in Marquette on Saturday, December 9.

Four consecutive weekends off will end on January 12 and 13 with a series at LSSU. The Wildcats then have one more weekend off before the regular season ends in early March.

Northern follows the Lake State set in Sault Ste. Marie with a home game vs. St. Thomas on January 19-20 and a road trip for the only meeting vs. Mankato on January 26-27.

The second MTU home-and-home set kicks off in February with a home game on Friday, February 2, and the return trip to Tech’s MacInnes Student Ice Arena at 6:07 p.m. on Saturday, February 3.

Then comes a home game vs. Bemidji on February 9-10, the only games against the Beavers, followed by February 16-17 as an off weekend.

The Wildcats sprint to the finish line with a road set in Ferris on Feb. 23-24 and home weekend vs. Bowling Green on March 1-2.

That puts Northern and the rest of the CCHA into the quarterfinals of the best-of-three top four league tournament March 8-10, then the CCHA semifinals on Saturday, March 16, and the CCHA Championship in the weekend of March 23. 24.

Then the NCAA Division I regionals kick off on March 29 with the NCAA Frozen Four culminating in the NCAA Championship on Saturday, April 13.

Information compiled by Journal Sports Editor Steve Brownlee. His email address is [email protected]

Today’s latest news and more in your inbox