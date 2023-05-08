Baseball begins nine-game home standings with two midweek game





The UMBC Baseball team begins its nine-game homestand that closes the regular season by hosting Towson and Delaware State in a pair of midweek games. The Retrievers face Towson on Tuesday at 6 p.m., followed by a game on Wednesday at 3 p.m. with Delaware State. Dawg Bites Last weekend, UMBC (24-21, 13-8 AE) handed 1st place Maine its first America East series loss with a pair of 9-8 wins in Orono, Maine.

UMBC is second in America East in 315 runs scored and is third in America East in at bat (.291).

Right-handed Luke Johnson is second in the league with a 3.06 ERA and opposing batters hit just .214 against the right-hander. He is also second in the conference with 73 punches.

Right-handed Nick Remy is seventh in the conference with a .240 batting average.

Catcher Tony Kruger is fifth in the league in batting average (.354).

First baseman Leewood Molessa ranks second on the circuit in RBI (58) and home runs (14). He is also seventh in slugging percentage (.603) and seventh in hits (55).

Outfielder Ian Diaz ranks third in the AE in runs scored (47) and is third in walks (35). Scouting Towson: The Tigers (15-34, 4-20 CAA) enter the game with a team batting average of .277, which is seventh in the CAA.

Redshirt Senior infielder Reyce Curnane leads the Tigers with a .382 batting average, which is second in CAA play.

TU ranks 10th in team ERA (7.01) and has a fielding percentage of (.962).

Outfielder Elijah Dickerson is seventh in the CAA with 59 hits and currently ranks sixth on the team with 17 walks.

Redshirt Junior UTL Bryce Frederick leads his team in HR with 11, placing him seventh in the CAA

Redshirt Junior James Moses stole 20 of the 24 bags.

Right-hander Justin Reebok leads his team in innings pitched with 52.2 innings and has a 5.98 ERA. Scouting in the state of Delaware The Hornets (11-30, 7-17 NEC) enter this midweek game with a .272 team batting average, which is seventh in the NEC. With 240 runs, the Hornets are eighth in the NEC.

Delaware St ranks sixth in team ERA (6.60) and tenth in fielding percentage (.953).

Junior infielder Trey Paige leads the Hornets with a .362 batting average. This ranks him fifth in NEC play.

Trey Paige, Chris Amparo and Nick Gnardellis have all hit 9 home runs so far this season.

Junior outfielder Wilfredo Mendez leads his team in stolen bases while stealing 7-of-7 bags.

Delaware State has 8 players who have scored 25 or more hits this season.

