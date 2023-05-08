Ball girls, birthday cakes cause controversy





What should have been a weekend of celebration for Madrid Open tennis champions Arnya Sabalenka and Carlos Alcaraz was at least somewhat obscured by complaints of unequal treatment. And that wasn’t the only controversy that surfaced over the course of the tournament. By a happy coincidence, Sabalenka – who beat world number 1 Iga Switek in the women’s final and Alcaraz who beat Jan-Lennard Struff for the men’s title – both celebrated their birthdays on Friday. And both received birthday cakes from the tournament management. However, when photos of the two players posing with their pastries were posted side by side, the difference was quickly apparent. Women’s doubles champion Victoria Azarenka, who was part of another unrelated controversy two days later, drew attention to it on social media. Madrid Open cake controversy Tournament director Feliciano Lopez responded to the criticism by pointing out that Alcaraz, 20, had just won his center court semifinal when he received his giant birthday cake. And the Spaniard played for his home fans. Meanwhile, Belarusian-born Sabalenka, who has just turned 25, received a single pie following her semifinal win. That doesn’t look good, number 27 in the world Bianca Andreescu from Canada commented. Another male player, Holger Rune, also celebrated his birthday during the tournament and received a cake similar in size to Sabalenka’s, tournament officials said. Women’s doubles finalists have canceled speeches Meanwhile, Azarenka and her doubles partner Beatriz Haddad-Maia defeated Americans Coco Gauff and Jessica Pegula in Sunday’s final, but in a break from tradition, they were not given the chance to address the crowd after the match. The finalists in the men’s doubles and both men’s and women’s singles were all allowed to express their views during the event. Gauff was particularly upset but remained optimistic as she took to social media to voice her concerns. “Didn’t get a chance to speak after the final today 🙁 But thank you to the fans for supporting us and women’s tennis this week!” she tweeted. There was no official explanation as to why the women’s doubles speeches were cancelled. However, the tournament has drawn criticism in the past for its scheduling of women’s matches. Swiatek, in her speech after the women’s singles final, noted that her semifinal only ended at 1:00 a.m. Ball girl outfits undergo abrupt changes Another controversy that flared up during the two weeks in Madrid concerned the dress of the court servants. On the main field during men’s games, the all-female ball team wore short skirts and midriff-baring tops, while younger ball boys and girls were on duty on the outside courts in more conservative outfits. After complaints were made, including those from fans watching on television, the revealing outfits seen during the semi-final were replaced with three-quarter skirts for Sunday’s men’s final.

