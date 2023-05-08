Connor Bedard is hockey LeBron James and the NHL Draft lottery hype is real

Connor Bedard will be the No. 1 overall pick in the 2023 NHL Draft. This story has been written for months, the beginning of his professional career was set in stone long before that. Bedard is one of the most hyped prospects not only of the past decade but of all time and on Monday night someone will literally win the lottery and get to draft him.

Bedard is undoubtedly the next big one, and you have to go back to Connor McDavid in 2015 to find anyone close to this level of hype. Though McDavid entered the NHL with tremendous promise, Bedard is already being anointed as the next truly game-changing legendary player.

Who is Connor Bedard?

The greatness of Connor Bedard, a 17-year-old North Vancouver native, was hyped from a ridiculously young age. In 2018, at the age of 13, he was already compared to Sidney Crosby and Connor McDavid. A story from The Hockey News introduced him as the future of hockey, discussing his eventual debut in the WHL. It came shortly after an U15 season that saw Bedard score 64 goals and 24 assists in 30 games, demonstrating an unnatural talent for scoring, with a preternatural understanding of distance and positioning for a player his age.

So often we see these stories of greatness from young athletes and the early pressures of greatness trumping their achievements, but this was not the case with Connor Bedard. Anyway, he kept getting better.

His achievements on the ice were so profound that he moved up at the age of 14 and began competing at the U18 level. Taking on players with years more experience and size, Bedard continued to dominate by leading the league in goals, points and winning MVP again.

Every limiting factor designed to measure Bedard’s ceiling was blown away. There was an inherent belief that sooner or later pushing him to higher hockey levels at a younger age would diminish his performance, but this just didn’t pan out. In 2020, Bedard was granted exceptional status by Hockey Canada, allowing him to participate in the WHL a year earlier than usual. He returned the confidence by recording 28 points in 15 games and was just getting started.

In the 2021/22 WHL season, Bedard scored 51 goals, recorded 49 assists and finished second in the league in points. As if this wasn’t enough, he moved on to international competition in 2021, breaking Wayne Gretzky’s record by scoring four goals against Austria, the most ever by a 16-year-old at international level.

Bedard’s most recent WHL season was his victory tour, playing to sold-out crowds across Canada and becoming the sport’s biggest draw. He didn’t disappoint for a second, extending his previous season to show the most complete, flawless play we’ve seen from a youth player in years, finishing the 2022-23 season with 71 goals and 72 assists.

Connor Bedard is a player easily primed to play in the NHL right now, and he’s destined to impress as there’s literally nothing he can’t do on the ice.

What is Bedard’s playing style?

It’s almost impossible to define or compare Bedard to anyone we’ve seen at his age because other than needing to get physically stronger, there’s NOTHING he can’t do.

A selfless centerpiece, the Regina Pats demanded that he be a goalscorer first and foremost in the 2022/23 season, but he still found a way to better everyone around him. As a facilitator from the centre, his vision is second to none as Bedard displays tremendous poise with the puck on his stick waiting for a clear overtaking lane to open before finding a teammate.

When it comes to shooting, there’s something almost mythical about Bedard’s wrist shot. The suddenness and power he can generate with a quick move rivals multi-year NHL veterans, but his ability to place shots with pinpoint accuracy makes him an absolute nightmare for opposing goaltenders. There’s no telling where Bedard is shooting from, he always releases a puck from a stable base, forcing keepers to react when the puck is off his stick, rather than before and usually it’s too late.

We didn’t see much real defensive play last season because of Regina’s role for Bedard, but in the past he’s shown himself to be a willing and physical controller, not afraid to take to the ice to eat a shot .

To top it off, there’s a mechanically pure skater who doesn’t lose momentum in any direction and gracefully alters his path through traffic with the grace of a figure skater.

This is truly a case where the hype is second to none and he somehow manages to live up to it all. The best possible analog we could make would be Connor McDavid offensively, with the ability to facilitate like Sidney Crosby had at his age. We’re talking about a talent from a generation that will change hockey.

Who has the best chance of bringing in Connor Bedard?

NHL teams were well aware that this was coming, and many teams appeared to be slumping into the 2022-23 season in preparation for his arrival. As it stands, the Anaheim Ducks are in the best position to reel in this generational phenomenon, with 15 other teams having at least a minuscule chance of becoming the No. 1.

Get ready, because Connor Bedard is coming to the NHL, and I don’t think anyone is fully prepared for it, not even those who have been eyeing him for years.