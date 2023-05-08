Texas table tennis trainer manufacture and online retail





We manufacture and sell a ping pong training device directly from our website that helps intermediate to advanced table tennis players improve their game, train and have fun. We currently take it out of part of my garage and spend a total of about 4-8 hours a week on the business. We don’t do any marketing at the moment and have spent very little time on the business other than fulfilling orders and answering customer questions. Instagram and YouTube are excellent opportunities to reach our target customers. We tried Amazon, where it sold very well, but we didn’t like the hassle of returns management. This company had challenges during COVID due to inventory issues (which were mostly our fault) and continues to have what we believe are some COVID rebound issues. Sales have declined over the past 2 years. However, with some effort in marketing, we believe this can return to and exceed $20,000 in profit per year. The ideal owner has some basic DIY skills and about 100 square feet of work space (could be less). Depending on how much inventory you want to have on hand, a storage space is also needed. We are currently using a 10×15 unit.

We have established relationships for rubber and tripod stands in China. Everything else comes from the US.

Lots of opportunity to sell related ping pong gear.

The asking price is based on the current built-up stock and the unbuilt stock. It will change over time as we have no intention of acquiring new inventory and will continue to build until we run out.

We are selling because we want to spend more time on our retirement, which has turned out to be much busier than we thought.

Inventory Included in the asking price Services Some fixtures for building the shelves and small tools if needed Competition Poorly made and smaller Chinese products have become more available. We have a significant advantage over them through better rubber, wood, stands and packaging. Growth & Expansion Great growth opportunity if the new owner can sell internationally. We have several customers who make purchases in Europe and Australia (and Canada) and pay the same for the shipping as for the product. If execution could be optimized from those countries, it would likely mean a big increase in revenue. We didn’t want to increase our workload, so we never pursued this. Support & Training 60 days availability via phone and email (planned). We will do everything we can to ensure the new owner is successful. We will provide a video of our processes and can arrange personal training if required. Reason for sale Retirement keeps us too busy for this side issue. From home This business is home based

