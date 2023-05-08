Pac-12 spring football overreactions: USC makes CFP title game, Travis Hunter shines in Colorado

With spring football over in the Pac-12, the clock is ticking on the final days of the conference with its full 12-team form. With UCLA and USC heading off to the Big Ten next summer, both teams are looking to make a splash in their own “Last Dance” in the conference.

The collection of starting quarterback play in the Pac-12 should be the best in years. There is a wealth of returnees at the position, including Heisman Trophy winner Caleb Williams and Michael Penix Jr. from Washington. New Blood also joins UCLA’s Dante Moore and Arizona State’s Jaden Rashada, both of whom are pushing for jobs.

The Pac-12 has the college football Playoff since Washington in 2016. Last year, USC was on the verge of breaking that drought before falling to Utah in the Pac-12 Championship Game. Could this be the season where the Trojans break that streak? Here are some over-the-top reactions heading into fall that may come to fruition.

Wildcats fall short again in the postseason:The Wildcats were one of the most improved teams in college football last season. After going 1-11 in Coach Jedd Fisch’s first season in Tucson, the Wildcats went 5-7 in 2022, just missing a bowl game. As Fisch enters his third season, it’s time to take the next step. Arizona got a commitment from former Oregon linebacker Justin Flowe, but lost one of the top wide receivers in the conference when Dorian Singer transferred to USC. Jayden de Laura returns as quarterback after a solid 2022 campaign, but in a fraught conference, Arizona can’t find six wins to get over that hump. The Wildcats should beat Northern Arizona and UTEP, but traveling to Starkville to face Mississippi State in the second game of the season will be challenging.

Arizona state

RB Cameron Skattebo will be a household name in November: Skattebo is the best running back in college football you’ve probably never heard of. After a dominant season at Sacramento State, where he rushed for 1,382 yards and seven touchdowns while earning Big Sky Offensive Player of the Year honors, Skattebo entered the transfer portal and signed with the Sun Devils days later. His brutal playing style will create nightmares for the opponents in the conference. He should enter the fall as a starter for the Sun Devils in the first season of the Kenny Dillingham era.

Cal

Justin Wilcox coaching his last season at Berkeley:Wilcox is considered one of the best defensive minds in college football, and it was rumored that he could leave Cal for the then-vacant Washington job before the Huskies hired Kalen DeBoer in 2021. Weeks later, Wilcox signed a huge contract extension to keep him. at Berkeley through 2027. Wilcox has a 30–36 record at the school since his inaugural season in 2017 and has not posted a winning season since 2019. If Cal struggles this season, the Wilcox era could come to an end. The Bears just don’t have the talent to be one of the top teams in the conference.

Travis Hunter will be the best player of the Pac-12, not named Caleb Williams: It’s not every day that a former top player in his league makes it to the transfer portal, but that’s exactly what happened with Hunter. The former No. 1 player of the 2022 cycle by 247Sports followed Deion Sanders from Jackson State to Colorado, where he is destined for fame. Hunter showed flashes at Jackson State playing both sides of the ball as a cornerback and wide receiver, and that role is expected to be even bigger this fall. Hunter missed a handful of games last fall due to injury, and this will be his season to shine. He should play both ways with the Buffs and may even take on some special team duties. Hunter has the potential to become an All-Pac-12 player and should be considered one of the best players in the conference.

Oregon

The pass rush will make the difference in 2023:Last season, Oregon’s defense recorded only 16 sacks, a program worst dating back to the 1986 season. That number is expected to change with EDGE Brandon Dorlus returning and Jordan Burch coming over from South Carolina. Dorlus started all 13 games for the Ducks last season and received second-team All-Pac-12 honors. Another wild card for the group is esteemed freshman Matayo Uiagalelei, brother of Oregon State QB DJ Uiagalelei. Matayo was a five-star recruit, according to 247Sports, and will be able to see the field early. The pass rush will be at a high level again this fall.

Oregon state

DJ Uiagalelei finds his form for 2020:Onion jelly looked like he was destined for fame after passing for 439 yards and scoring three touchdowns in place of Trevor Lawernce against Notre Dame on November 7, 2020. However, Uiagelelei struggled as a full-time starter the following season, sitting on the bench for then freshman Cade Klubnik late last season. Oregon State is where Uiagalelei returns to a form that will at least put him in the conversation to be a top pick next spring. Uiagalelei has a plethora of guns in RB Damien Martinez, WR Anthony Gould, WR Silas Bolden and transfer TE Jermaine Terry II. Combine that with a good offensive spirit in head coach Jonathan Smith and the Beavers have a chance to challenge for a Pac-12 title, which would also boost DJU’s draft stock.

RB EJ Smith realizes his full potential under Troy Taylor:The last time Stanford made an out-of-the-box appointment was in 2007 with Jim Harbaugh of San Diego. The school took a similar approach this offseason by moving Troy Taylor out of Sacramento State. The Hornets finished the 2022 regular season 11-0 and had one of the highest scoring offenses with one of the best rushing offenses in the country. Smith, the son of former NFL star RB Emmitt Smith, should benefit the most. The former four-star RB started the season with an 87-yard touchdown on Stanford’s first play from scrimmage last fall, but only played in two games overall after a season-ending injury against USC. Taylor will be the coach to unlock his full potential. He will establish himself as one of the best running backs in the country this fall.

UCLA

QB Dante Moore becomes a Freshman All-American:Who will be the top quarterback of the 2023 recruiting cycle? With Arch Manning buried on the depth chart in Texas, Moore will have a chance to be the highest-ranked player at his position to play immediately. The Bruins must replace star Dorian Thompson-Robinson, and the challengers appear to be Moore, Ethan Garbers and Kent State transfer Collin Schlee. Moore appears to be the leader in the clubhouse after reversing his Oregon commitment to Chip Kelly and the Bruins on National Signing Day. WR Kam Brown should serve as Moore’s main target this fall and is poised for a breakout season with the ultra-talented freshman under center.

USC

Trojans Reach College Football Playoff National Championship:The Pac-12 team most likely to reach the College Football Playoff this season is USC. Headlining the returners is Williams, who looks to be the favorite to be picked as No. 1 overall in the 2024 NFL draft. USC also had the No. 2 recruiting class in the country behind Colorado, according to 247Sports. The biggest off-season addition came late last month with the arrival of former Georgia DL Bear Alexander. A wide transfer from Arizona, Singer will be one of Williams’ main targets this fall after an outstanding 2022 season at Arizona. The Trojans are not short on the CFP this season, having just missed the dance last season, and will even make it to the title game in Houston

Utah

Even with Rising back, Utes fails on a three-peat:For the first time in years, there appears to be parity in the Pac-12. Other teams in the Pac-12 such as USC, UCLA, Oregon, Oregon State and Washington all have a realistic chance of winning the conference this fall with the talent on the roster. This will serve as Utah’s toughest title defense to date, and with non-conference matchups with Florida and Baylor to open the season, the Utes could find themselves in a gap early before the team opens conference play at home to UCLA. Even with Rising back in the mix, the Pac-12 loads at that position. Utah could end up in the middle of the standings if they start the season slow.

Washington

Michael Penix Jr. has been named a Heisman Trophy finalist: Penix had a season to remember in 2022, passing for 4,641 yards and 31 touchdowns to just eight interceptions. Washington returns one of the best wide receiver tandems in college football in Rome Odunze and Jalen McMillan. Both players had over 1,000 receiving yards last season and can put up similar numbers this fall. If Penix shines like he did last season and Washington takes the next step in DeBoer’s second season at the helm, Penix should finish in New York for the Heisman Trophy ceremony. He’s being considered early on for a first-round pick next spring, and that hype will only increase if Washington makes a run at the CFP.

the state of Washington

QB Cameron Ward finally has his breakout season:In his first season at Washington State last fall, Ward started all 13 games and passed for 3,231 yards and 23 touchdowns to nine interceptions. He was certainly good enough, but didn’t quite make the eye-watering numbers at his previous stop, FCS program Incarnate Word, where he passed for 4,648 yards and 47 touchdowns in 2021. Power Five level. If Ward plays like he did at Incarnate Word this season, he will finally be one of college football’s household names.