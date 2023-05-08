GRC tennis celebrates 8 seniors – Winchester Sun

GRC tennis celebrates 8 seniors Published Monday, May 8, 2023 at 5:52 PM

With April turning into May, it’s a unique and sometimes bittersweet moment for high school students.

On the tennis courts of George Rogers Clark High School last Wednesday night, eight senior players were honored for their participation in the program.

“It’s a tough night because we’re losing so many seniors, but it’s a good night because I know they’re going to do great things,” Head Coach Seth Heinss said. They contribute to different parts of the team – they’ve done the job of showing the progressive leadership for younger kids.

Outside the tennis courts, the eight seniors, Micah Watts, Barbara Sheehan, Jack Perdue, Hayden Cecil, Tennyson Prater, Connor McCraith, Raul Rodriguez, Anna Rogers and Mason Boley, waited for the evening to begin with each with their senior portraits on display.

As they entered the tennis courts, teammates welcomed them, as did parents and others.

Each athlete was introduced individually, starting with Sheehan.

Many players have been involved in tennis for several years and are improving their skills on the court.

Tennyson Prater, who finished 10th Region runner-up for the past four seasons, has been part of the program every year Heinss has been head coach.

Not only that, but Prater and Heinss have also hooked up outside of court.

My freshman year of teaching was his freshman year in high school, Heinss said. He was also part of the Fellowship of Christian Athletes group that I got to lead during my freshman year of teaching, so it’s been really cool to see how Tennyson has evolved.

Others, like Raul Rodriguez, have less experience but still contribute.

Rodriguez and Watts joined the Cards tennis team for the first time this year.

He has a heart for others. He brings them into his circle quickly, Heinss said. He has also been someone who, in tense situations, [is] quick with a joke, but also quick to stay late and practice harder.

After being introduced, each senior was applauded and given a gift bag, including a personalized jersey, photos, a favorite snack, and a handwritten note from coaches thanking players for their contribution.

Senior Hayden Cecil acknowledged that he would have fond memories of his playing time at George Rogers Clark High School.

It’s a little sad that it’s all coming to an end, but it was a super fun time and it’s nice to get some recognition, he said.

Rebecca Prater, an assistant coach and Tennyson’s mother, said she was proud.

We have students who go everywhere from Harvard to Georgia to here who stay in our community, she said. We were excited about their academic future, their professional future, and also that they continue to be great people.

Of course, the tennis days for GRC’s senior class are not over yet.

After the final regular season game on May 9, the defending 10th Region Champions will attempt to defend their crown a week later.

Regions will be at GRC, so come out and support [us]said Heinss.