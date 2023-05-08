Sports
Table tennis tournament champions crowned
By TENAJH SWEETING
THE Bahamas Table Tennis Federation (BTTF) hosted several rounds of exciting table tennis action in the LW Young auditorium on Saturday.
After matches played in the under 11, 15, 18 and open divisions, four table tennis champions were crowned. This year’s Spring Classic tournament had over 50 participants, making for some entertaining table tennis matches over the weekend.
Sudan Khalfani, BTTF Youth Director, expressed how impressed he was with the level of play on display at this year’s tournament.
I am very impressed every time we come here [and] we organized a tournament. We always see the talent, you see kids who maybe weren’t good turn out to be very good and the kids who are always good get better, so it always gets better, Khalfani said.
For the under 11 division, Ronald Fernando of Queens College represented the Comets well as he won first place in the division. He defeated second-ranked Columbus Primary’s Courtney Rahming in straight sets. Fernando claimed both championship sets 11-6, 11-7.
Rahming secured second place after ousting Markito Miller from Sybil Strachan in a competitive three-setter.
Rahming opened set one 11-6, but went down 6-11 in set two. However, he recovered well in the last set after winning 11-8. Miller finished third in the division.
Despite his nerves ahead of the championship round, Fernando once again came out on top.
He revealed that his strategy was simple: aim the ball at the table and move around.
St Andrews Mahelis Reeves settled things in the under 15 division for first place. He defeated Kingsway Academy’s Samuel Corbin in a hard-fought three-set match.
Reeves took set one 11-8, but Corbin made a comeback to beat him 8-11 in set two.
However, Reeves remained balanced and took the overall win after toppling Corbin 11-7 in set three. Corbin finished second in the division after knocking out St Andrews Callum Pritchard in three sets. The scores were 11-7, 6-11 and 11-8. Pritchard ended the day with third place in this division.
Reeves said he felt good going into the championship round, but was a little nervous, but he stuck to his strategy of finding the weakness, moving and keeping the ball spinning.
Tyreck Pratt represented the CV Bethel Stingrays well, taking a victory in the 18 and under division. He fought against his classmate Sadeki Hendricks.
The battle for the Stingrays ended in straight sets, favoring Pratt 11-8, 11-7. Sadeki took second after beating Doris Johnson graduate Tori Ellis in three sets. He defeated the latter after sets of 11-5, 7-11, 11-9. Sandeep Gali took first place in the adult open division.
Second place was taken by Arnold Jones and third place went to Godfrey Springer.
The table tennis athletes saw their hard work noticed when Minister of Youth, Sports and Culture Mario Bowleg visited the tournament to recognize the sport and the high level of play among children and adults.
Any time you can find a safe haven in any sport where you can involve young people who love it, here we are saving lives and deterring them from living in crime, the minister said.
Bowleg added that he hopes to see the sport grow not only for those five and older, but also for older adults as the collective goal is to build a healthier country. Minister Bowleg said the MOYSC fully supports table tennis and is committed to helping the sport grow through its stages of development by providing them with the necessary tools and equipment needed to become a major sporting discipline in the country.
Both the minister and the youth director are encouraging more Bahamians to come out and support or join table tennis as the sport is steadily on the rise in the country.
