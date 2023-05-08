No. (10) Duke hosts rider for two midweek matchups





DURHAM No. 10 Duke baseball (32-13) continues the seven game home standings on Tuesday and Wednesday, hosting Rider (30-15) at Jack Coombs Field. The first pitch for both games is scheduled for 6:00 PM and will be broadcast live on ACC Network Extra. Tuesday and Wednesday games are scheduled for Bark in the Park and admission is free. Duke in the polls D1Baseball 10

Baseball America 9

NCWA 12

USA Sports Today Coaches Poll 8

Perfect game 7

college baseball 6 TUESDAY (5/9) No. 10 Duke vs. Rider

6 p.m. (ET) Jack Coombs Field (Durham, NC)

RADIO LEARFIELD’s Blue Devils Sports Network

VIDEO ACCNX

Duke RHP Ryan Higgins Rider RHP Alec Sachais WEDNESDAY (5/10) No. 10 Duke vs. Rider

6 p.m. (ET) Jack Coombs Field (Durham, NC)

RADIO LEARFIELD’s Blue Devils Sports Network

VIDEO ACCNX

Duke RHP Aidan Weaver Rider TBA TBA QUICK HITS Junior Luke Storm produced one of the best performances for No. 10 Duke on Sunday against Longwood, helping to accompany a come from behind win in the bottom of the eighth inning. Duke scored nine runs, as Storm collected six of his seven RBIs in the frame. The medley hit a two-run home run in his first at bat of the inning, before hitting a grand slam to lift Duke to a 13–9 win.

Duke pitching is having one of its best historic seasons under head coach Chris Pollard and pitching coach Brady Kirkpatrick . The staff has produced 502 strikeouts this season, ahead of the 2014 team, which scored 501 for fifth all-time in a single season. The remaining four places are taken by the 2019 team (598), the 2018 team (575), the 2022 team (563) and the 2021 team (527).

The Blue Devils have recorded 249 of their 385 runs scored this season from the fourth through eighth innings. That number accounts for 64.7% of Duke's runs.

Duke baseball held strong in the top-10 of the D1Baseball poll on Monday morning, after playing only one game due to exam break. The No. 10 ranking is the second-highest in the program’s history, having been ranked No. 9 at one point in the 2018 season. The Blue Devils also got number 9 off the tab Baseball America and No. 6 through Collegiate Baseball.

The 81 home runs Duke has posted in the season so far are 24th nationally and are on track to break the club’s single-season single-season record of 90 set in 1994. Duke has registered a home run in the last 14 games of the season, the longest streak since 2017. Follow up with the Blue Devils for more information on Duke baseballTwitter,FacebookAndInstagramby searching for “https://goduke.com/news/2023/5/8/DukeBASE”. #Good week

