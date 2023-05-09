What color are cricket balls? Types of cricket balls explained

Cricket has been played for over a century now and the sport has evolved over time, especially in terms of the equipment used to play the games.

While batsmen of old complain that modern bats are much heavier and thicker than those previously used, cricket balls have also undergone many changes over the years and vary in their color with respect to the size of the game.

Here we explore what color are cricket balls and how the different types of balls behave based on their manufacture and various other factors.

Basically, there are three types of balls based on color. These cricket balls are the red ball, the white ball and the pink ball.

What color are cricket balls?

Red ball

The red ball is the oldest cricket ball used in the sport. Used for first-class matches and day tests – crickets first and oldest format – the red ball has different manufacturers depending on which part of the world a game is played in. In England and the West Indies, the red ball used in matches is manufactured by Duke. Made to suit the conditions in England, the Dukes are in a darker shade of red and these balls are known to swing a lot and the seam also tends to stay upright even after being used several times.

The Kookaburra is another red ball used for test matches in Australia, Bangladesh, New Zealand, Pakistan, South Africa, Sri Lanka and Zimbabwe. Manufactured in Australia, the Kookaburra usually swings the first 30 overs, but becomes easier for batters to play their shots soon after.

In India, the red ball used for both first-class and test cricket is known as SG, which stands for Sansparelis Greenlands. In use since the early 1990s, the wider seam allows spinners to have a better grip on the ball, making it perfect for India’s spin-friendly conditions. This ball is also known to swing after the 30-over mark.

White ball

Introduced in 1977 by Kerry Packer – the revolutionary Australian tycoon who pioneered day-night cricket – the white ball was first talked about in the 1930s, but only became a reality in the late 1970s thanks to the World Cricket Series. With day and night cricket now a reality, white balls were introduced to increase the visibility of the ball to players.

Since it was especially difficult for batters to see the red balls under the lights in day-night games where players now also wore colored jerseys, using white balls for visibility was the ideal solution. Unlike red balls, the white balls deteriorated much faster than the red ball after flinging in the early stages of a game.

To deal with the rapid decline of white balls, one ball was initially used from the first to the 34th over in ODI matches, while another ball that was overhauled to not be new or too old was used for the last 16 overs from the innings. However, since 2012, two white balls are used at both ends in ODIs, meaning each ball is used for a total of 25 overs. The Kookaburra ball is used in white ball cricket.

Pink ball

The pink balls were first seen in the 2000s when the idea of ​​day-night first-class games and tests started to become a reality. Before we get into the pink balls and why they were needed, it’s important to understand why white balls weren’t used. Apart from the fact that white balls could not get anywhere near 80 overs Test cricket, it is also worth noting that these balls would clash with the players donning the white clothes used in Tests.

Since red balls were banned for use under light some time ago, the cricketing world came together and decided that the pink ball is the best solution to advance day-night testing. Kookaburra were again the leading manufacturer in countries where they were used for test cricket, while India stuck with SG, using them for the first time in 2019.

England, meanwhile, uses the pink Dukes for day-night testing. With day-night testing still in a relatively nascent state, the nature of how the ball behaves has yet to be determined. While he is known for the swing and seam he generates, India’s pink ball test against England in Ahmedabad in 2021 also saw the ball spin quite a bit.

Photo credit: Unsplash