Daily fantasy hockey picks for single game Oilers-Golden Knights matchup





Two NHL fan bases will be happy on Monday. First, whichever team gets a chance to field Conor Bedard. Second, the winner of the one game in progress, the Oilers hosting the Golden Knights. Game 3 starts at 8:30 PM ET. For one-game matches on Monday, you get a $130 salary cap for five players. Your Superstar also earns you 1.5 times the points. On the lineup that caught my eye! SUPERSTAR Leon Draisaitl, EDM vs. VGK ($36): I mean, who else would it be now? Draisaitl has a post-season for all ages. He has six goals in this series, which is remarkable as the series is only two games old. The German has 17 points in the playoffs and only once in his last 25 games has he been without a point. BOW Zach Hyman, EDM vs. VGK ($26): Hyman doesn’t skate with Draisaitl and Connor McDavid on equal strength, but the magic of the power play remains. The wing has five points, all assists, in this series, and three of those have come with the extra man. Now the Golden Knights were disciplined about taking penalties during the regular season, but when they trailed by a man or two they had the 19th ranked penalty kill Mark Stone, VGK at EDM ($23): The Oilers’ explosion in Game 2 may have led some to overlook the fact that the Golden Knights scored six goals in Game 1. Stuart Skinner has a 3.32 GAA and .895 save percentage in the playoffs. Stone was injured prior to the postseason, but after one game to find his legs, he is now on a six game point streak. Evan Bouchard, EDM vs. VSK ($22): Bouchard has been to the blue line Draisaitl has been to. He has 14 points in the playoffs, including three multi-point games in a row. In every game in the postseason, the defenseman has at least one power play point. All Bouchard needs is one chance with the extra man. Chandler Stephenson, VGK at EDM ($19): Stephenson had a five game point streak in game 2, but he still had three shots at the net and one shot blocked. The center also played 3:24 on the power play. The Oilers had their 20th penalty kill during the regular season, so power play opportunities could prove fruitful for both squads in this series.

