Terrace Cricket Club seeks city support for cricket ground as membership grows





The Terrace Cricket Club has grown to three teams and is actively seeking support from the City of Terrace for a dedicated cricket ground. Currently, the club uses a parking lot at the town’s Skeena Valley Guru Nanak Brotherhood Society temple for practice and tournaments. The club started three years ago with just 16 players and has since grown to a membership of 50 to 60 players from a variety of backgrounds, including international students, permanent residents and those on worker visas. With each team consisting of 15 players, the club’s upcoming tournament will feature four teams. Players are paying the cost of their own cricket equipment and jerseys, but the club is struggling to find a suitable playing field. Terrace Cricket Club coordinator, Sukhjinder Grewal, has applied for land from the City of Terrace, citing the need for a flat, concrete oval and circle in the centre, and grass or concrete around it, with a length of 60-65 meters on each side. The club has not received a response from the city to their request. “We can’t do it all alone,” Grewal said, stressing the need for local government support. He noted that the lack of infrastructure hampers the club’s ability to host tournaments, but this could change if the city makes land available for a cricket ground. Grewal, a former cricketer in India, is passionate about bringing the sport to Terrace and promoting community involvement. Cities such as Vancouver, Winnipeg and Calgary already have cricket grounds, and Grewal believes building one in Terrace could help bring the community together. He recognized the challenges newcomers to the city who hold multiple jobs face, making it difficult to create that community and get projects like this done. The club is focused on motivating its players and promoting healthy competition. “We’re tough competition,” Grewal said. While waiting for a good field, the players continue to compete against each other. The Terrace Cricket Club Facebook page provides more information about the club and its initiatives. As of now, the club is not open to women. Viktor Elias joined the Terrace Standard in April 2023. Tips or story ideas? (250) 638-7283 ext. 5411 or [email protected] Like the Terrace Standard op Facebook and follow us on Twitter. Sports terrace

