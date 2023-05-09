Virginia women’s tennis advances to NCAA round of 16 after winning Charlottesville Regional – The Cavalier Daily

No. Virginia women’s tennis has had an impressive start to the NCAA Women’s Tennis Team Championship, beating both LIU and Princeton over the weekend at the Boars Head Resort in Charlottesville. This marks the eighth time in program history and third in a row for Coach Sara O’Leary that the Cavaliers (20-6, 10-3 ACC) have advanced to the Round of 16. The Sharks (12-11 , 4-0 NEC) and the Tigers (17-7, 7-0 Ivy League) were each overwhelmed by Virginia’s great talent at their disposal.

Match 1 Virginia 4 – LIU 0

The Cavaliers opened play Friday at the Charlottesville Regional with a 4-0 victory against LIU. Virginia had a strong start against the Sharks in doubles, with graduate student Julia Adams and sophomore Melodie Collard winning 6-1 on top court. Senior Natasha Subhash and freshman Annabelle Xu took the double by winning 6-2 on court two.

The Cavaliers continued to play strong in the singles games, with Collard putting Virginia ahead 2-0 with a 6-0, 6-0 win at court five against LIU graduate student Elinor Storkaas. She finished her match before Judge One completed their first set.

Xu followed and won her match 6-1, 6-2 against junior Saki Oyama on court three. Junior Hibah Shaikh finished just behind Xu with a 6-0, 6-0 win at court four to clinch the win for the Cavaliers. It was the third shutout of the season for the Cavaliers and the first since February 5.

Match 2 Virginia 4 – Princeton 0

After a nice win on Friday, the Cavaliers were ready for the Tigers on Saturday. They had faced each other in the Round of 32 the year before, and Virginia had a 4-0 win against them, making this victory even more exciting.

Virginia defeated Princeton 4-0 in the second round of the NCAA Women’s Tennis Team Championship, a repeat of their win from the previous year. For the 15th time in the last 19 games, the Cavaliers jumped out to the 1-0 lead by taking the double with a pair of 6-2 wins on the second and third doubles.

Collard put Virginia ahead 2-0 with a hard-fought victory against freshman Eva Albez on court six. She fought through a 7-3 tiebreak in her first set, then defeated her opponent 6-0 in the second.

Junior Sara Ziodato took an outright victory on court five, beating senior Grace Joyce 6-3, 6-4. This left the final four lanes to play for the final point, with each match going to the third set, including the top lane where Adams took the first set against No. 10 senior Daria Frayman.

Xu took the game for the Cavaliers and suspended play in the last three singles jobs, recovering from a 0-6 loss in her first set to win her second two sets 6-3, 6-4 against junior Zoe Howard on track three.

Virginia finished their home campaign this year with a 13-1 record in Charlottesville. Even though they are number 12 in the championship, their strong play has taken them to number 11 in the most recent ITA ranking.

OLeary were impressed with their performance over the weekend, especially against Princeton.

They let us earn it, OLeary said. I think playing in the ACC conference and playing so many competitive games over the season really prepared us for this game.

The Cavaliers hope to use this weekend’s performance as momentum to enter the Round of 16, where they face No. 5 Michigan. The Wolverines (24-3, 11-0 Big Ten) have been dominant all year in a tough Big Ten, so the Cavaliers will need the production of all six starters to beat the host team.

The next game for the Cavaliers will be held this Saturday at the Ann Arbor Super Regional. The winner will advance to the quarterfinals, which will be held at the USTA National Campus in Orlando, Florida.