Research on Harvard’s women’s ice hockey nears its conclusion: Sources





An investigation into Harvard’s women’s ice hockey program is ending, according to comments researchers made to interviewees, and a report detailing findings could be sent to the university within weeks. Several former players who spoke to investigators from Jenner & Block, the law firm charged with investigating the program, were told Harvard will receive a confidential report of the law firm’s findings. The players were given anonymity so that they could speak freely about their conversations with investigators. One of those players said she was told a separate report would be made public. The confidential report was expected to be ready by the end of Harvard’s academic term, the former player was told. The Harvard Crimson Previously reported that Harvard spokesperson Rachael Dane wrote in an email to the student newspaper that the study is expected to be completed by the end of the academic year. According to the school’s academic calendar, spring classes ended on April 26; final exams last from 4 to 13 May and start on 25 May. A spokesperson for the school did not respond to an email asking about the status of the investigation. Additionally, The athletic has learned that assistant head coach Lee-J Mirasolo is leaving the program to take a head coaching position at Stonehill College. Last week she messaged current team members with the news. Mirasolo took a leave of absence from the team at the end of March. Harvard hired Jenner & Block to investigate its women’s hockey program after articles in The athletic and the Boston Globe with allegations of assault and misconduct towards players by Stone, as well as claims of hazing within the program. The story of March inside The athletic described a culture where players were routinely pitted against each other, subjected to hazing and initiation rituals involving forced drinking and sexualized skits and traditions, including an annual event dating back decades called naked skate. In some of those years, freshmen were told to do a superman slide on the ice, with some suffering ice burns and bleeding nipples. The most recent naked skate took place the day after the publication of the Globe story. After a player got upset about the event, Stone and her staff met with the team and told them it was an unapproved activity. Ten days after that article, The athletic reported that the university initiated the investigation by Jenner & Block, the same law firm that investigated the Chicago Blackhawks in 2021 over allegations that the organization mishandled claims of corporate sexual assault. Stone has taken a business-as-usual approach since the allegations surfaced, according to interviews with those close to the program and a review of internal communications. In a recent group chat with other Harvard coaches, Stone posted a photo with a caption that read: Uncoachable children become unemployed adults. Get your kids used to someone being hard on them. It’s life. GO DEEPER Harvard women’s hockey hazing allegations timeline (Photo: Erica Denhoff/Icon Sportswire via Getty Images)

