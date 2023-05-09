USC’s Catherine Park 66 leads record round at NCAA Regional Opener





Women’s Golf | 08 May 2023 freshman Catherine Park sacked a collegiate best 6-under 66 while senior Mali Nam and sophomores Amar Avery posted a pair of 4-under 68s to lead an entire USC lineup that shot under par today in a Trojan record-breaking NCAA Pullman Regional first round at the Palouse Ridge GC in Pullman, Washington, on Monday (May 8). USC combined for an 16-under par 272, the lowest-ever score relative to par in the postseason and fourth lowest relative to par in program history. As hot as Troy was, top national seed Stanford was a little better, finishing the day in first place at 21-under 267. Still, it was a big first step for the Trojans, who are attempting to reach the NCAA Championships Finals for the 25th consecutive time. Coming off the 2023 Pac-12 title, USC needs a top 5 finish in the Pullman Regional — one of six 12-team NCAA venues — to advance to Grayhawk GC in Scottsdale, Ariz., for nationals. USC set the school record for most under par in a round at 18-under at the Icon Invitational last season. His best score relative to par in the postseason was a 13-under at the 2016 Pac-12 Championships. The Trojans are currently 11 strokes off a tie for fifth place heading into Tuesday’s second round. They were led on Monday by Park, who is tied for third after her best round as a Trojan, two back. She tied through her first eight holes for a birdie on nine. She was still only 1-under after 13, but finished her last five holes with three birdies and an eagle on 17. Nam and Avery came close to Park and are tied for ninth with 4-under. Nam, who opened the game with a double bogey, also finished with a swing, with birdies on 15 and 17 and an eagle on 18 to match her season best and record her fourth round in the 60s this season. Avery ran at 2-under and used birdies on 16 and 17 for her 4-under, giving her nine rounds this year in the 60s and 19s for her career, removing two from the USC record. Junior Christine Wang , in her first postseason starting assignment, turned on par and made a birdie of 17 and 18 for a 2-under 70, her second consecutive under-round run. She is tied for 18th. sophomore Xin (Cindy) Kou had the rare sub-par round that was a non-counting score, with a 1-under 71 for a tie for 24th. A quad on the par 5 5th hole left her at 3-over, but she held on to finish the rest of the course at 4-under, including an eagle at 17. USC is free on Tuesday from 9:06 a.m

