Early entry Roderick Robinson ready to add to the RBU tradition
This is the seventh installment of a DawgNation series featuring the Next Generation of Georgia football players from the 2023 class. 4-star Roderick Robinson II was rated the No. 14 RB in the country and the No. 191 overall prospect on the 247Sports Composite. On3 had him as the No. 10 RB and No. 151 National on the Industry Ranking scale.
Roderick Robinson II enrolled in Athens in January. He started taking lessons. He took four courses in his first UGA semester, including African studies and a nutrition course.
That was while I was training off-season and getting ready for spring training.
When he did, he was done. Robinson weighed about 240 pounds at the spring ball. That was not too bad, because his body fat percentage was just under 12 percent.
That’s tough.
Robinson showed quick feet, good vision and proved a burden to get to the ground. It caught the attention of the proud defense of the back-to-back national champions.
Sustainability also played a key role at Robinson. He was the only returnee to make it through the spring prom without getting into trouble. He even showed the audience at Sanford Stadium a taste of what he could do. Deuce had a game-high 42 yards on 11 carries. The former 4-star also won three receptions for 24 yards.
Roderick Robinson had a good day today, Kirby Smart said after G-Day. He’s a different kind of defender, but he catches the ball coming out of the backfield. He is big and physical. Guys don’t like tackling him.
Those were some of the same comments DawgNation made when Todd Gurley made an early impact in Athens. He was just really hard to take down.
Smart even said something to that effect when Robinson signed.
I like the boy’s character, Smart said on National Signing Day. I like the background he has. He has really good quality toughness. He’s hard to tackle. You know, football is still a game where you have to get people down, and it’s hard to get down. He likes the game.
He is very intelligent. So he excited us on tape, but won us over even more in person.
Rising senior Kendall Milton has gone down that path that Robinson is now on. They are both from California and are now at RBU with the Dawgs.
He’s going to be a great player, Milton said of Robinson this spring. Just by seeing him, he has the ability that he can still run with his weight. He’s a strong player. He can make those cuts. Same as me when I came in as a running back: you just have to be able to, you know, get comfortable with learning the schemes and learning the pass pro and learning the different blitzes and just learning different things those belong to running back in such a highly talented strike.
Georgia expelled Robinson from UCLA last October. While he played for the same Lincoln High program that sent Marcus Allen and former Georgia great Terrell Davis to the NFL, he has roots in the South.
He has some relatives in Central Alabama. While his father lives in California, his mother and her family live in South Carolina. His younger brother Rashad now lives there. He’s an up-and-coming sophomore RB and is almost a Ctrl-V of his older brother.
He’s just a little shorter, but probably has more speed and twitches than when Roderick was the same age.
There are relatives in Augusta and aunts and uncles around Metro Atlanta. Get ready for many Robinsons to wear his No. 0 jersey around DawgNation on game days for the next three or four years.
Rod will have quite a large section in the stadium on Saturday, his father Roderick Robinson said.
That’s big for Robinson. He’s the kind of young man who enjoys hanging out with his friends, but he’s probably more of a family man.
|
