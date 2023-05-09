Hockey India names 20-member Indian Women’s Hockey Team for Australia Tour





~Ace goalkeeper Savita as team captain along with veteran defender Deep Grace Ekka as vice-captain~ New Delhi, 08 May 2023: Hockey India on Monday designated the 20-man Indian women’s hockey team for a three-match series against Australia to be held in Adelaide from 18 May 2023. They will also play two games against Australia ‘A’. The tour is part of the team’s preparations for the all-important Hangzhou Asian Games 2023. The Indian Team for Australia Tour will be led by ace goalkeeper Savita, who recently received the Balbir Singh Sr Hockey India Player of the Year (2022) Award. She will be ably assisted by Deep Grace Ekka as Vice Captain. Bichu Devi Kharibam is the second goalkeeper in the squad with defenders Deep Grace Ekka, Nikki Pradhan, Ishika Chaudhary, Udita and Gurjit Kaur. Midfielders include Nisha, Navjot Kaur, Monika, Salima Tete, Neha, Navneet Kaur, Sonika, Jyoti and Baljeet Kaur. The India striker will be captained by seasoned striker Vandana Katariya, who has more than 250 international caps. She will be joined by Lalremsiami, Sangita Kumari and Sharmila Devi. About the team selection, Chief Coach Janneke Scopman said: “We are delighted to have international exposure again after 2 intensive training blocks. Australia is a formidable opponent who likes to play fast-paced offensive hockey. It will be a great test for us and we will try to match their speed in attack while keeping our defensive ground.” India will meet Australia on May 18, May 20 and May 21 and Australia ‘A’ on May 25 and May 27. Mate Stadium in Adelaide will host all five matches. Indian squad: keepers: 1. Savita (C) 2. Bichu Devi Kharibam Defenders: 3. Deep Grace Ekka (VC) 4. Nikki Pradhan 5. Ishika Chaudhary 6. Hearing 7.Gurjit Kaur midfielders: 8.Nisha 9. Navyot Kaur 10. Monica 11. Salima Tete 12. Neeha 13. Navneet Kaur 14. Sonic 15. Jyoti 16. Baljeet Kaur Forward: 17. Lalremsiami 18. Vandana Katariya 19. Sangita Kumari 20. Sharmila Devi

