USC’s Juju Watkins Earns Invitation to USA Basketball Women’s U19 National Team Trials





Women’s Basketball | 08 May 2023 Juju Watkins, the new freshman talent of USC women’s basketball, has been selected to participate in USA Basketball’s U19 National Team Trials, the organization announced today (May 8). Watkins is one of 24 players in the mix to make Team USA’s U19 roster for the upcoming FIBA ​​U19 Women’s World Cup, to be held July 15-23 in Madrid. Watkins heads to Colorado Springs to compete in the trials starting May 12. Watkins brings previous experience with the USA Basketball program, having won gold for the USA at the 2022 FIBA ​​U17 Women’s World Cup and gold at the 2021 FIBA ​​U16 Americas Championship. Recently named the Gatorade National Girls Basketball Player of the Year, Watkins completes a storied high school career at Sierra Canyon High School. In winning the 2023 Gatorade award, Watkins became just the second Trojan to win the award, following in the footsteps of 1990 honoree Lisa Leslie, another Los Angeles native. Watkins has been named Gatorade California Player of the Year for the past two years. Watkins, a 6-2 guard, also won the 2023 Jersey Mike’s Naismith High School Trophy this year along with USC men’s basketball signatory Isaiah Collier, marking the first time in history that the Naismith’s top basketball awards for the high school both have gone to athletes who have applied to attend to the same college. LisaLeslie was also the last USC woman to win that award. Also this year, Watkins was named MaxPreps Player of the Year for the second year in a row and was selected as Co-MVP at the McDonald’s All-American Game. The WBCA also named her High School Player of the Year and to the Coaches’ All-America Team. In her final season at Sierra Canyon High, the McDonald’s All-American helped lead the Trailblazers to a 31-1 record and the CIF-Southern Section OpenDivision title while averaging 27.5 points, 13.7 rebounds, 3. 6 assists, 2.5 steals and 1.7 blocks per game. Watkins is one of two new true freshmen who have signed on to join the Women of Troy for the upcoming 2023-24 season, along with Seattle product Malia Samuels heading to USC.

