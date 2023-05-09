Iowa Football Recruiting: 3 star Illinois OL Will Nolan commits to Hawkeyes





A week ago, it appeared that the Iowa Hawkeyes were building steady momentum on the recruiting trail. They added a top-rated 3-star Illinois offensive tackle in Bodey McCaslin to take the class of 2024 to 10 total commitments and keep it firmly in the top-25 nationally according to all major recruiting services. Then Iowa went out and hit a home run adding Ohio State WR Kaleb Brown’s transfer later in the week. Brown became the icing on a cake with seven layers of emergency portal additions from places like Michigan, OSU and Virginia. The momentum picked up steam. On Monday, that momentum continued as the Hawkeyes picked up another stake in the class of 2024, as Illinois offensive lineman Will Nolan became the Land of Lincoln’s second tackle to Iowa in the past week. Like McCaslin a week ago, Nolan is an intriguing pickup as an athletic, mobile, and big offensive prospect from the Chicago suburbs. While participating in different conferences, McCaslin and Nolan are from similarly sized schools in the same class. At 66 and 275 pounds, Nolan has an even larger frame than McCaslin and prototypical dimensions for an offensive tackle. It has a long range and, most importantly, great mobility. On film, he does a good job going into space and chasing down tacklers. As a senior with John Hersey, the Huskies led the table in the regular season, winning their conference and making the Class 7A playoffs. The Huskies used Nolan at left tackle but also had him on the move, often chasing corners on some version of a tunnel screen. That kind of mobility and athleticism is an important building block for a tackle prospect heading into Iowas zone blocking schedule. In addition to being able to go into space and complete walking blocks with his strength, Nolan demonstrates the ability to use his reach to grab and dispatch defenders. While pass-drop film is limited, that range and mobility are also noticeable in those clips. All of that seems to make for a matchup with the Hawkeyes. told Nolan Hawkeye report the Hawkeyes were the choice almost as soon as they became an option. I really just love Iowa. I always wanted to play for a prestigious offensive team. As soon as the offer came in, I knew almost immediately where I was going. Perhaps the icing on the cake is the connection between Hersey and the Hawkeyes. Nolan’s offensive line coach at Hersey actually played for Iowa offensive line coach George Barnett at Illinois State. Small world. Nolan ultimately chose the Hawkeyes over offers from Iowa State, Illinois, Indiana, Minnesota, Vanderbilt, Duke, Syracuse, pretty much all of the MAC and others. According to Rivals, 247 Sports and On3, he is a three-star contender. He is rated the 35th overall tackle prospect in the class and the #14 overall prospect from the state of Illinois by On3. The addition of Nolan brings Iowa’s class of 2024 to 11 total pledges. The class is ranked 15th nationally according to 247 Sports (up to 17th per Rivals and 21st per On3). That’s good for 4th place in the Big Ten (4th per Rivals and 6th per On3). McCaslin is now the third commitment for the Illinois State Hawkeyes, joining the aforementioned McCaslin and fellow offensive lineman Josh Janowski. Along with those two and Iowa native Cody Fox, Iowa now officially has four offensive linemen on board in the class of 2024 and may well be ready for class. The Hawkeyes are again expected to make about 20 total pledges this cycle. Welcome aboard Will Nolan! Will Nolan, OT

Height: 66

Weight: 275 lbs

Hometown: Arlington Heights, IL (John Hersey)

stars: 247 sports – 3; Rivals – 3

