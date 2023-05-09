Championship matches for the district 10 boys’ singles tennis tournament

Cathedral Preps Gavin Ferretti was up to speed on his family’s tennis history ahead of the District 10 Class 2A boys’ singles final on Monday.

Ferretti is the cousin of Alec Thomas, who became a PIAA small-school doubles champion weeks before graduating from Prep in 2018.

Tara Thomas, a Villa Maria graduate and Alec’s younger sister, won an unprecedented three consecutive state 2A girls’ doubles tournaments (2017-19) with Sarah DeMarco.

The late Robert Ferretti, the grandfather of Gavins Ferretti, also coached Strong Vincent’s boys’ tennis program in the late 1970s and early 1980s.

Now, thanks to Monday’s victory at Westwood Racquet Club, Gavin Ferretti has increased his ancestral lineage for that sport. He became the second straight Preps freshman to win the district’s 2A singles series courtesy of a 6-1, 6-1 victory over Warren senior Logan Fincher.

Aaron Heinlein was the district’s other gold medalist on Monday. The McDowell senior finished first in the Class 3A series for the third and final time with a 6-0, 6-0 sweep of teammate Krish Jain.

Another freshman Rambler first

Ferretti, despite his freshman status, said he was confident he could at least win his way to Monday’s 2A final. There he expected to face Prep sophomore Jonah Ng, the defending champion.

However, that was before Ng and senior Hayden Hutchinson opted to bypass district singles and compete in Wednesday’s 2A doubles tournament. That resulted in a significant shake-up of the singles draw last Saturday, when all but the championship matches were held in Westwood.

The coaches placed Ferretti and Fincher second.

Ferretti said he was nervous when he came into action on Saturday, but also that such feelings faded as the game progressed.

I’ve always wanted to win this (tournament), said Ferretti, so it feels good to win it the first year. And play well at it too. I thought the race (Monday) could have gone either way, so I’m glad I came out on top.

Ferretti denied Fincher the chance to become Warren’s first 2A singles title contender since Nate Sandberg in 2015. The former all-district singles member helped the Dragons finish first in the Region 1 district standings.

Heinlein continues tennis career

Heinlein’s defeat of Jain completed a career sweep, albeit a shortened one, of the Districts 3A singles tournament.

It was March 2020 when COVID-19 began to affect Americans’ daily lives. The pandemic soon forced the PIAA to cancel the entire spring sports season that year, including Heinlein’s freshman season as a Trojan horse.

Heinlein made peace with that long before Monday.

My first goal in ninth grade was to win at least one (of these tournaments), he said. Winning three times is very special.

Heinlein’s last district title was also his first with his father as McDowell’s boy tennis coach. Andy Heinlein took over the Trojans when Richard Beck retired after 54 seasons.

Heinlein also won his last singles tournament in the district less than a week after formally announcing that he would resume his tennis career at Franciscan University. The private school in Steubenville, Ohio, joined the Presidents Athletic

Conference as a full-time member for the academic year 2020-21.

I’m big on my faith, so that was a really important part (of the selection process) for the university, Heinlein said. I met their tennis coach (Scott Greve) and loved the atmosphere so going there is great.

What’s next for winners

As in previous seasons, the district’s 2A singles winners advanced to the PIAA Tournament. That two-day encounter will take place over Memorial Day weekend at the Hershey Racquet Club.

Deven Pandey will be Ferretti’s first opponent. The sophomore from Saucon Valley won the District 11 tournament on April 25.

Unlike previous seasons, the District 3A winner must defeat the District 8 top seed to travel to states.

Heinlein will face Aavin Mangalmurei of the Obama Academy on Tuesday at 12:30 p.m. Their run-in game is scheduled at Lakevue Athletic Club in Valencia, Butler County.

From there, that winner draws the second seed from District 7 in Hershey.

Boys tennis

District 10 Boys’ Singles Tennis Tournament Championship Matches at Westwood Racquet Club:

Class 2A

No. 1 Gavin Ferretti (cathedral preparation) def. No. 2 Logan Fincher (Warren) 6-1, 6-1

Class 3A

No. 1 Defeats Aaron Heinlein (McDowell). Krish Jain (McDowell) 6-0, 6-0