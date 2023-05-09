Sports
More Canadians are jumping on the hockey bandwagon as playoffs progress: poll
More than half of Canadians support the Toronto Maple Leafs and more than a quarter support the Edmonton Oilers
As this column is being written, the Toronto Maple Leafs and the Edmonton Oilers can still win the Stanley Cup this year.
If they don’t, Canada will be without a National Hockey League (NHL) champion for three decades.
When Research Co. and Glacier Media asked Canadians about their favorite team, the Maple Leafs had a narrow lead over the Montreal Canadiens (24 percent to 22 percent), followed by the Vancouver Canucks (10 percent), the Edmonton Oilers (eight percent), the Winnipeg Jets (five percent), the Calgary Flames (four percent), and the Ottawa Senators (two percent). About one in four Canadians (24 percent) do not have a preferred franchise.
The numbers change when Canadians are asked about the team they hate the most. Nearly half (47 percent) are not hostile to any of the seven NHL franchises. The Leafs reach 17 percent, followed by the Canadiens (10 percent). The remaining teams are in single digits.
Franchise loyalty is easy to measure on a regional basis. Majorities of British Columbians, Albertans, Ontariors and Quebecers favor the teams in each province. Some interesting fluctuations appear on the disgust question. One in four Quebecers (25 percent) hate the Maple Leafs, but only 12 percent of Ontario residents give back to the Canadiens. In fact, British Columbia is home to the highest proportion of residents who dislike Montreal’s hockey team (27 percent).
In 2012, at a time when only the Senators and Canucks were competing in the Stanley Cup playoffs, I asked the Canadians about the team they would be looking for as the postseason progressed. More than a third (35 percent) chose Vancouver and one in five (20 percent) chose Ottawa.
We then asked the 45 percent of Canadians who chose a different team to tell us why. Their top reasons were not knowing much about the sport (28 percent), disliking the Senators (22 percent), disliking the Canucks (20 percent), or having a favorite team and not choosing another (also 20 per cent). . Days later, both Vancouver and Ottawa were eliminated.
If we use the same methodology in 2023, the results will be vastly different. More than half of Canadians (53 percent) support the Leafs, while just over one in four (26 percent) support the Oilers. This leaves just 21 percent of Canadians who actively support neither of the two Canadian franchises, down 24 percentage points from what we saw in 2012.
Three of the reasons given by Canadians for running against Toronto and Edmonton are similar: having a favorite team and not supporting another (23 percent), not liking the Oilers (22 percent), or not knowing much about the sport (20 per cent). per cent). The biggest deterrent, 33 percent, don’t like the Maple Leafs.
We also asked Canadians for their thoughts on specific characters from the game, past and present. Just over three in four (76 percent) have a positive opinion of Wayne Gretzky, and more than two-thirds think the same of Sidney Crosby (71 percent) and Mario Lemieux (67 percent).
Ken Dryden, who was a member of parliament from 2004 to 2011, checks in at 53 percent. The top stars of Canada’s NHL franchises still playing receive similar favorable ratings: 51 percent for Connor McDavid and 47 percent for John Tavares.
Don Cherry, who has not broadcast since November 2019, remains a polarizing figure, but not as much as a decade ago. While 45 percent of Canadians think positively about him (up five points since 2012), 30 percent don’t (down 18 points) and 24 percent don’t know or don’t know who he is (up 12 points). Cherry echoes the ratings success of some conservative politicians: He ranks higher among men and among Canadians aged 55 and over.
Our view of professional hockey is like any other study: a snapshot, taken at a time when two teams are still alive in the Stanley Cup playoffs. More than half of Canadians have expressed a passing interest in the Maple Leafs, but more than a third of those don’t dislike the team.
Love them or hate them, Toronto’s cart is significantly larger than what the Canucks and Senators were briefly exposed to in 2012.
Mario Canseco is president of Research Co.
The results are based on an online survey conducted from May 4 to May 6, 2023 of 1,000 adults in Canada. The data is statistically weighted by Canadian census figures for age, gender and region. The margin of error, which measures sample variability, is plus or minus 3.1 percentage points, 19 times out of 20.
