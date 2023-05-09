Table tennis: Ugandan clubs win medals at African championship





After 17 hours on the road, the Ugandan table tennis contingent made their appearance at the Africa Club Championship in Nairobi, Kenya. Kibuli Table Tennis Club took silver after surrendering 3-0 to Egypt’s mighty Petro Jets, but they will be chest pounding for such a run that displaced their goal. Eight-year-old Joseph Ssebatindira was one of the top attractions for his precocious handling of opponents, some old enough to be his father.





The Nakasero Primary School student played the lead role as his club defeated City Eagles of Kenya 3-1, Commercial Bank of Ethiopia 3-2 and Vision of Rwanda 3-1 to lead the group. They defeated Nairobi City 3-0 in the semi-final before falling to Petro Jets in the final by the same margin. Joseph is fantastic, said coach Alvin Katumba. He is very young, but plays like a big person. His win against Commercial Bank basically guaranteed us the points to lead the group, and that was our first win against an Ethiopian opponent. Ssebatindira, who spoke of dreams of becoming African and world champion, lost only two matches. Earlier, the ladies took bronze led by Nakasero Table Tennis Club, largely thanks to Parvin Nangonzi, the star in their four matches. First they beat City Eagles of Kenya 3-0, a very exciting game, according to Coach Katumba, because we usually see these guys. The girls lost 3-0 to Commercial Bank of Ethiopia and finished second in the group. Losing the semi-finals 3-0 to Egypt’s mighty Petro Jets did not diminish their determination. We lost, but the girls fought well, said Katumba. They returned to winning ways and defeated Vision TTC of Rwanda 3-0 in the playoffs to win bronze. It was a good performance. Because ours are schoolchildren, with little experience, but competing against seasoned professionals. Both clubs are owned by 1996 Olympian Mary Musoke. Uganda Table Tennis Association President Robert Jjagwe praised the teams for their performance in tournaments that could earn them points for future competitions such as the 2024 Africa Games and next year’s Paris Olympics. Joseph Ssebatindira, Sam Mbabazi, Enoch Balyewunya, Phillip Napokholi, Joshua Magaya Shanita Naamala, Jemima Nakawala, Parvin Nangonzi, Patience Anyango

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.monitor.co.ug/uganda/sports/other-sport/table-tennis-uganda-clubs-scoop-medals-in-african-championship-4228008 The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

