Elon Athletics celebrates at 2023 Athletic Awards Banquet





ELON, N.C. – The Elon University Department of Athletics celebrated the 2022-23 school year with the annual Athletic Awards Banquet on Monday evening, May 8 at Alumni Gym. The department recognized and remembered the many outstanding achievements of the past year. Both team and department awards were presented. Skyler Davis of the Elon soccer team and Leah Daniel of the Phoenix volleyball team received the prestigious Stein H. Basnight Award for the best male and female athletes of the year, respectively. Davis was named a first-team All-American from several publications, including the AFCA, Stats Perform, the Associated Press, Walter Camp, and the FCS ADA. He finished his Elon career with 18 of 22 field goals in 2022, while scoring 31 of 32 on extra points. He was 12-of-14 on field goals from over 40 yards and 7-of-8 from over 50 yards, tying an FCS record. The Acworth, Georgia native was a finalist for the red Mitchell Outstanding Place Kicker Award, recognizing the best kicker from outside the Football Bowl Series (FBS) level and helping the Phoenix to the FCS Playoffs as an overall bid. Daniel started all 27 games and had 379 kills (3.51/set), nine assists, a career-high 32 service aces, 105 digs and 43 blocks in 2022. She reached double-digit kills in 21 of 26 games during the regular season, including a streak of nine in a row. Posted 16 kills in Elon’s victory over previously undefeated Towson to become the program’s all-time leader in career kills. The Zionsville, Ind., natively ranked No. 4 in kills, kills per set and points per set (4.01), and ranked No. 3 in total points (433). Men’s tennis player Nicholas Campbell and women’s tennis player Olivia Archer earned the Robert C. Browne Sportsmanship Award. The Browne Award was established in 1972 in memory of Elon alumnus Robert C. Browne by his sister, Pretto Browne-Crumpton, and her husband, Dr. JL Crumpton, and is awarded annually to the male and female Elon athletes who have best exemplified qualities of sportsmanship as determined by Elon Department of Athletics administrative staff. Track & field’s Madison George and Hannah Miller (also with cross country) were co-winners of the women’s AL Hook Scholar-Athlete Award, while male receiver Daniel Martin was of men’s tennis. The Hook Award has been presented annually since 1975 in honor of Dr. AL Hook to the male and female junior or senior athletes from Phoenix who have the highest cumulative grade with a minimum of two years playing time with Elon. A full list of prize winners can be found below.

