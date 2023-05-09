These cricket gloves offer both flexibility and protection Baltimore Sun

Cricket is one of the most popular sports in the world and young people all over the world continue to don equipment and join the game. For those who play, batting gloves are an important accessory essential to both success and safety on the field.

Cricket batting gloves are designed to balance flexibility and protection, providing enough padding to prevent injury when the ball makes contact, but also enough flexibility to play effectively.

Our guide will take a look at this balance and other considerations when choosing the right one cricket batting gloves. We also make several product recommendations at the end, including our favorite, SG Test White Cricket Batting Glovesthat are durable and comfortable and designed by a trusted brand.

For long games of three or five days, protection is important, as a batter may have to defend for extended periods of time. If you often play in this format, you’ll want extra protection. For short matches, such as T20 play, defensive work can be limited, and you’ll probably want a glove that offers more maneuverability than cumbersome padding.

It is important to choose a glove that matches the skills of the players around you. Protection is important because the ball is likely to make contact with your hands. However, if you’re playing with bowlers that aren’t as fast and strong, you may not need extra padding, which tends to be heavier and make it more difficult to grip the bat.

Cricket batting gloves are either right or left handed in construction. That’s because the thumb of your leading leading hand will be more visible when you’re holding a bat. That glove, and the thumb in particular, has more padding than the other glove to keep you safe if a ball comes at you.

Protection comes in different forms, especially when it comes to maximizing flexibility. Some options have sectional padding on the fingers, where the padding is broken at the joints to allow for easy gripping and bending. Other gloves may be preformed; it takes some getting used to, but the design is effective for batting where you don’t have to extend your fingers.

During international competitions, all gloves must be white. For casual competition play, you may be able to play with a color of your choice. Color doesn’t affect gameplay, but it can add a bit of personality to your game.

The most popular choice for cricket gloves are those made of leather, as the material is durable and protective. Some may also be slightly porous, allowing greater breathability.

An alternative is polyurethane, a synthetic leather that is cheaper without sacrificing strength. However, this material is usually not so airy. Some gloves have a cotton lining on the inside for sweat absorption and extra comfort.

A wide range of quality cricket batting gloves cost between $30 and $55, with your choice of color and material. For frequent, intense players, more expensive gloves will run up to $100.

A. It is recommended that you wear thin gloves under your batting gloves to prevent perspiration and moisture from affecting the material, as this can wear it down over time. Before storing gloves, dry them completely. In the off-season, wrap them in a towel and store them in a cool, dry place.

A. If you’re able to, it’s worth investing in a second pair of gloves. This allows you to alternate gloves to give a pair a day off, especially if you play often and the gloves can take a beating. You may want a second pair to be slightly different from your first if you play different types of cricket.

[ SG Test White Cricket Batting Gloves ]

Our opinion: High quality gloves from a trusted name in cricket equipment.

What we like: Provides immense protection and comfort. Foam absorbs most of the impact. Includes cotton lining.

What we don’t like: Some had problems with the quality of the palm leather.

Where to buy: Available at Amazon

[ SSs Mens Superlite Pro Batting Gloves ]

Our branche: Lightweight, stylish gloves that offer great flexibility at a low price.

What we like: Partial finger design and sheepskin leather material provide easy movement and grip. Great value.

What we don’t like: Impact protection is not as high as others.

Where to buy: Available atAmazon

[ SGs Ecolite Batting Gloves ]

Our opinion: Balanced gloves ideal for casual and recreational players.

What we like: PVC offers sufficient protection. Cotton lining absorbs moisture. Breathable and light. Solid value.

What we don’t like: Some concerns about the comfort. Not high-quality protection.

Where to buy: Available at Amazon

Shopping for the best products for the best prices? Checking outDaily Dealsfrom Best Reviews.

To registerhereto receive the weekly BestReviews newsletter for helpful advice on new products and exciting offers.

Anthony Marcus writes for BestReviews. BestReviews has helped millions of consumers simplify their purchasing decisions, saving them time and money.

BestReviews spends thousands of hours researching, analyzing and testing products to recommend the best choice for most consumers. BestReviews and its newspaper partners may earn a commission if you purchase a product through one of our links.

Distributed by Tribune Content Agency, LLC.