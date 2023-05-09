Read the texts ex-Cricket Australia chief Tim Whittaker sent after being accused of sexual assault

Text messages sent by a former senior Cricket Australia employee after a colleague accused him of performing sexual acts on him while he slept have been read to a court.

Timothy Joseph Whittaker, 38, took the stand at Melbourne Magistrates’ Court on Monday at his disputed hearing for two charges of inappropriate sexual contact without consent.

Mr Whittaker, Cricket Australia’s former head of communications, who spoke on behalf of the organization during the 2018 Cape Town ball tampering scandal, has pleaded not guilty and denies the allegations.

He is accused of touching the penises of two colleagues in separate alleged incidents in January 2016 and March 2019.

Both men have claimed they reportedly woke up in Mr Whittaker’s bed, after nights of heavy drinking, to find him rubbing their penises.

Former Cricket Australia head of communications, Timothy Whittaker (pictured), has been charged with assault

Prosecutor Sharn-Adelle Coombes read several text messages Mr Whittaker sent to a man shortly after he left the suspect’s apartment at around 5:30 am.

She told the court that Mr Whittaker texted the man at 5:36am saying; ‘yo where are you?’, before getting a short phone call.

Minutes later, he fired off more messages saying, “You just can’t call me and say that mate.”

“Sorry, but who cares,” the message read.

‘Come up and have a drink… there’s no f**king way I was doing that dude.

“You can’t just say that and hang up.”

Under cross-examination, Mr Whittaker agreed that he had sent those texts but said it was to ‘gather more information’.

“(From the phone call) I knew he was accusing me of something, but I couldn’t understand it,” he said.

“It was shocking… I didn’t understand. I wanted to contact him to see if we could talk about this.’

He told the court he was barely awake at the time and was “processing” what was being said, saying it was a “stupid call” to invite the man over for a drink.

Mr Whittaker told the court he had no sexual interest in the complainants and denied even sleeping with either man.

He said that in the first alleged incident, in 2016, he slept on the couch with the man and a friend taking his bed, while in 2019 he slept in his bed after the alleged victim fell asleep on his couch.

Whittaker, 38, has pleaded not guilty to charges of inappropriate, non-consensual sexual assault involving two former male colleagues stemming from separate nights out in 2016 and 2019

Earlier the court heard the first complainant said he did not report the alleged incident until 2021 because he believed Mr Whittaker was asleep and gave him the benefit of the doubt.

He told Human Resources at Cricket Australia in December 2021 that he now suspected Mr Whittaker was faking sleep after hearing “rumours” of other complaints.

The second complainant told the court he had no recollection of allegedly moving from Mr Whittaker’s bench to his bed following a Cricket Australia end-of-season party in March 2019.

He claimed that when Mr Whittaker awoke, he reportedly rolled over and pretended to be asleep.

Ms Coombes told the court there was a ‘strong similarity’ between the two allegations.

“The complainants are strangers to each other, there is no suggestion that they have spoken to each other or have any knowledge of each other,” she said.

On Monday, Magistrate Timothy Gattuso rejected a no-case filing by Mr Whittaker’s lawyer Dermot Dann KC to find his client not guilty of the first charge.

He had argued that while the defense did not admit any sexual touching, the prosecution had failed to prove that Mr. Whittaker was awake when the alleged act took place.

“He (the alleged victim) said for many years he believed he was asleep,” Mr Dann said.

“His final position is, because he heard a rumor, that he has changed his mind. The defect goes to a central part of the case.’

Under Victorian law, prosecutors must prove that a person accused of sex crimes made a conscious, voluntary and informed decision to engage in the conduct.

But Ms Coombes argued that the alleged victim’s evidence was that Mr Whittaker allegedly shoved his hand down the complainant’s trousers and made a ‘deliberate movement’.

The hearing continues.