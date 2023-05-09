Sports
Read the texts ex-Cricket Australia chief Tim Whittaker sent after being accused of sexual assault
Text messages sent by a former senior Cricket Australia employee after a colleague accused him of performing sexual acts on him while he slept have been read to a court.
Timothy Joseph Whittaker, 38, took the stand at Melbourne Magistrates’ Court on Monday at his disputed hearing for two charges of inappropriate sexual contact without consent.
Mr Whittaker, Cricket Australia’s former head of communications, who spoke on behalf of the organization during the 2018 Cape Town ball tampering scandal, has pleaded not guilty and denies the allegations.
He is accused of touching the penises of two colleagues in separate alleged incidents in January 2016 and March 2019.
Both men have claimed they reportedly woke up in Mr Whittaker’s bed, after nights of heavy drinking, to find him rubbing their penises.
Former Cricket Australia head of communications, Timothy Whittaker (pictured), has been charged with assault
Prosecutor Sharn-Adelle Coombes read several text messages Mr Whittaker sent to a man shortly after he left the suspect’s apartment at around 5:30 am.
She told the court that Mr Whittaker texted the man at 5:36am saying; ‘yo where are you?’, before getting a short phone call.
Minutes later, he fired off more messages saying, “You just can’t call me and say that mate.”
“Sorry, but who cares,” the message read.
‘Come up and have a drink… there’s no f**king way I was doing that dude.
“You can’t just say that and hang up.”
Under cross-examination, Mr Whittaker agreed that he had sent those texts but said it was to ‘gather more information’.
“(From the phone call) I knew he was accusing me of something, but I couldn’t understand it,” he said.
“It was shocking… I didn’t understand. I wanted to contact him to see if we could talk about this.’
He told the court he was barely awake at the time and was “processing” what was being said, saying it was a “stupid call” to invite the man over for a drink.
Mr Whittaker told the court he had no sexual interest in the complainants and denied even sleeping with either man.
He said that in the first alleged incident, in 2016, he slept on the couch with the man and a friend taking his bed, while in 2019 he slept in his bed after the alleged victim fell asleep on his couch.
Whittaker, 38, has pleaded not guilty to charges of inappropriate, non-consensual sexual assault involving two former male colleagues stemming from separate nights out in 2016 and 2019
Earlier the court heard the first complainant said he did not report the alleged incident until 2021 because he believed Mr Whittaker was asleep and gave him the benefit of the doubt.
He told Human Resources at Cricket Australia in December 2021 that he now suspected Mr Whittaker was faking sleep after hearing “rumours” of other complaints.
The second complainant told the court he had no recollection of allegedly moving from Mr Whittaker’s bench to his bed following a Cricket Australia end-of-season party in March 2019.
He claimed that when Mr Whittaker awoke, he reportedly rolled over and pretended to be asleep.
Ms Coombes told the court there was a ‘strong similarity’ between the two allegations.
“The complainants are strangers to each other, there is no suggestion that they have spoken to each other or have any knowledge of each other,” she said.
On Monday, Magistrate Timothy Gattuso rejected a no-case filing by Mr Whittaker’s lawyer Dermot Dann KC to find his client not guilty of the first charge.
He had argued that while the defense did not admit any sexual touching, the prosecution had failed to prove that Mr. Whittaker was awake when the alleged act took place.
“He (the alleged victim) said for many years he believed he was asleep,” Mr Dann said.
“His final position is, because he heard a rumor, that he has changed his mind. The defect goes to a central part of the case.’
Under Victorian law, prosecutors must prove that a person accused of sex crimes made a conscious, voluntary and informed decision to engage in the conduct.
But Ms Coombes argued that the alleged victim’s evidence was that Mr Whittaker allegedly shoved his hand down the complainant’s trousers and made a ‘deliberate movement’.
The hearing continues.
|
Sources
2/ https://www.dailymail.co.uk/sport/cricket/article-12058217/Cricket-boss-denies-touching-mans-penis.html
The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article
What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online
LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos
to request, modification Contact us at Here or [email protected]
Recent Posts
- President Jokowi visits the media center of the 42nd ASEAN Summit
- Northwest Lacrosse Wins Three Individual Big Ten Honors
- Read the texts ex-Cricket Australia chief Tim Whittaker sent after being accused of sexual assault
- Stocks & Markets News, Economics & Finance News, Sensex, Nifty, World Market, NSE, BSE Live IPO News
- Demon Headmaster actor Terrence Hardiman dies aged 86 | Television
- Decoding Sonam Kapoor’s ‘fashion moment’ at King Charles III’s coronation concert
- Google Weather Finally Gets The Material You Makeover You Need
- Kevin Pietersens’ love story can become a hit Bollywood movie
- Klingler drafted by Athletes Unlimited
- STAR reveals the opportunity for Japanese SMEs to gain international prestige
- Pakistani military convicts Imran Khan over attempted murder allegation
- Tempe Entertainment District, Arizona Coyotes arena voting enters final week