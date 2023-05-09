NFL legend berates reporters for ‘offensive’ questions about Jalin Hyatt’s route boom





Jalin Hyatt met with members of the New York Giants’ media contingent on Monday, where he was repeatedly asked how the Tennessee offense in which he spent his college career helped prepare him for the NFL. Was he being asked to do less from a Tennessee route standpoint than what is being asked now with the Giants? Has the transition been more difficult? Questions about the star receiver’s route tree persisted during the NFL Draft process, but New York was unconcerned and eventually traded to select Hyatt in the third round of last month’s NFL Draft. When Hyatt was faced with the same questions on Monday, former NFL receiver and 4-time All-Pro selector Chad Johnson defended him. “These questions are offensive and downright stupid,” Johnson said wrote on Twitter. “He’s a receiver with the ability to run any route if you’ve (expletive) actually seen him play. Can someone get me the names of these so-called reporters who clearly didn’t give their best [sic] homework please?” To Hyatt’s credit, he handled the question-and-answer session evenly. He said he intends to do whatever the Giants ask of him and said criticism doesn’t bother him. The design process is over, and I’m here with the New York Giants, and I’m just ready to get to work, he said. The criticism that Tennessee’s Josh Heupel system hid Hyatt’s weaknesses was best highlighted by a pre-draft exchange between Hyatt and Dallas Cowboys receiver coach Robert Prince, when Prince appeared to be doubt that Hyatt was more than his speed. And the Giants don’t seem to have the same concerns. After all, they summoned him. And coach Brian Daboll said during the team’s rookie mini-camp, “I’m good with Jalin.” read more Sports betting in Tennessee officially launched on November 1, 2020, and many of the largest sportsbooks are live and active in the volunteer state. Tennessee is just one of the few SEC football states with legalized sports betting.

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.saturdaydownsouth.com/tennessee-football/nfl-legend-slams-reporters-for-insulting-questions-about-jalin-hyatts-route-tree/

