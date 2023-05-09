Bobcats books tickets for five to play tennis | News, sports, jobs

If Monday’s performance is any indication, the Marshalltown boys’ tennis team could be having a really good week on the courts.

The Bobcats kicked off the postseason Monday afternoon by sending five players to the Class 2A singles and doubles tournament with top-two finishes at the district tournament at the Marshalltown Court Complex.

Singles champion Jason Strand and the doubles teams of Nile Christensen and Gavin Jablonski (champions) and Drew Loney and Isaac Benscoter (runners-up) have all secured their spots at the state tournament scheduled for May 23-24 in Iowa City.

Strand continued his undefeated season, losing just two games on Monday with a 6-0, 6-0 win against Johnston’s Connor Dial, a 6-0, 6-1 win against Ottumwa’s Logan Storto and a 6-1, 6-0 win in the final against Johnston’s second-seeded Caden Launderville.

“I was mostly just, as the coach says, ‘Play smart, be aggressive,'” Strand said. “I try to exhaust my opponents.”

To both Storto and Launderville, Strand said he went after his opponents’ backhands, especially Launderville who praised Strand for having a strong forehand attack.

“He’s undefeated this year for a reason and it will be fun to see how far he can go,” said MHS head coach James Christensen.

It is Strand’s third time to qualify for the singles/doubles tournament, but his first as a singles player; he teamed up with Colin Schmit in doubles last year and older brother Kevin in 2021.

“I’m very excited,” said Strand, “especially being fifth now makes me feel like I can go out there and make some magic.”

Loney and Benscoter had the most interesting route on Monday with a few setbacks, beating third-seeded Kaden Townsend and Devin Dodson of Southeast Polk, 6-3, 6-2 in the quarterfinals, before retiring to face Campbell Love and Mitch at to turn their heads. Driscoll or Johnston in a three-set thriller, 2-6, 6-4, 7-6 (7-5), to qualify for the state, the first time for either player.

“When we’re there, we both have our skills on the pitch,” said Benscoter. “But in that match I could even say that maybe the other team were better tennis players than us – we just work better together as a team. And that’s our advantage to gain momentum, increase our excitement.

The Bobcat duo, who normally play No. 3 doubles during team play, went from unseeded on Monday to undeniable.

“Isaac’s portion was huge,” said James Christensen. “We were able to hold on to pretty much every point and Drew really stuck in some points to create some chances for Isaac and himself. … Just the competitive nature, they hate losing and bouncing back from the loss to Mason City, that was important for them to come back.

Their reward was being able to play their teammates, Christensen and Jablonski, in the final, a welcome sight after Loney suffered a cramp in the warm-up and was barely able to make an impact in the final match. Benscoter took the opportunity to have some fun and even play a little 2-on-1 against the top doubles team in the Bobcats every now and then.

“That semifinal killed my legs,” said Loney, who doesn’t expect the cramps to affect his play in Friday’s substate team tournament.

“The last game was not super competitive,” added Benscoter. “We were just having fun and it was nice to relax after such an intense game before.”

Christensen and Jablonski had to solve their own semi-final test against Indianola’s Joe Comer and Michael Rothchild. A 6-foot-4 senior for the Indians, Comer was a tough customer at the net with overhead smashes that put the top Bobcats doubles into an early hole in the first set.

“They had to figure out how to get around that guy,” said James Christensen, “what angles they could take and what they would ever be punished for.”

Once that puzzle was cracked, it was an easy straight, 6-4, 6-0 winners.

“I think we were both even more excited then [Drew and Isaac] pulled out the win,” Nile said. “We play them in practice all the time and it was a lot of fun.”

Christensen returns to the state for the second time as a doubles player after qualifying as a sophomore with Ethan Benscoter.

This is sweet redemption for seniors Christensen and Jablonski, who were on the wrong side of a three-set match against Fort Dodge in the district qualifier last season.

“We had a rough time last year,” said Nile. “And to correct that this year and do it with Gavin, I wouldn’t want to do it with anyone else.”

“It’s the dream ending for a final year,” Jablonski added. “All the time I’ve played tennis I’ve played with Nile, so going together means a lot to me.”

Jacob Thiessen was the only Bobcat to drop out for the semis on Monday. He beat Indianola’s Nate Winjum 7-5, 6-1 in the opening round, but came down to a three-set 6-2, 6-3 loss to Ottumwa’s Tobias Schmidt of Ottumwa in the second round.

As a junior, Thiessen is also the only other Bobcat on Monday, aside from Benscoter, a sophomore, to have another chance in the singles/doubles race.

“He was a bit hesitant in his first game, but he played really well [against Schmidt], probably the best tennis I’ve seen him play in singles this year,” said James Christensen. “And he just fell short a little bit, but it bodes well for his future.”

The IHSAA moved away from the system that determined team sub-state qualifiers through the district tournament or Marshalltown would have easily walked away with a third straight district team title today. Instead, the sixth-seeded Bobcats take on Urbandale or Des Moines Lincoln on Friday back in Marshalltown in a second-round substate game set to begin at least 60 minutes after the Railsplitters and J-Hawks begin.

“All six of these guys played high-level tennis today,” said MHS head coach James Christensen. “We just need to ride those high points in the next few days and get ready to do it all again.”

